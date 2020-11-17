There are some exchanges with coworkers that are so deeply embarrassing and cringe that they make us want to crawl out of our skin, learn some magic spells, and undo all of the hours spent churning our time away in order to survive.Unfortunately, such magic spells do not exist (to my knowledge), so most of us are left to carry these awkward coworker exchanges around in our brains until they fade or are replaced by fresher, more terrifying memories. Luckily, we have the solidarity of the internet, and we can find solace in laughing at the deep cringe we've all experienced.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their most facepalm worthy moment with a coworker, and it truly highlights how weird the workplace can get.1. From OP: My girlfriend told me this gem the other day, thought I would share with you. She works for a massive healthcare software company that employs about 5,000 people. Almost all of them work at the same mega-complex in the midwest. In every department, there's a break room where the company provides free stuff like milk, coffee, juice, tea, etc. They had this big meeting with the CEO of the company, all five thousand employees were in this massive indoor auditorium and the CEO just finishes this exciting presentation about the future of the company and new products and what not and opens the floor to questions. This brand new hire (been at the company only a few months) stands up, gets chosen out of the thousands, and asks the CEO "Why can't we have free soy milk in the break room?" The room went silent and the CEO was like "uhhhhh I believe that's a question for culinary....Next question." She shouts out "I asked culinary, they didn't tell me anything, now i'm forwarding in on to you!" Some poor guy stands up says he'll take care of it and the meeting goes on. That afternoon, an email goes around from the culinary division explaining how much the company spends on all the free stuff and how there's not enough interest in soy milk to justify the expense. She then proceeds to 'reply all' about the need for "alternator milk." It was like the sound of 4,999 facepalms. TL;DR coworker gets a chance to ask the CEO of a major company anything she wants, and she asks for free soy milk. 2. From Addisukk: I worked in an elderly home last summer and me and a few coworkers were talking about pregnancy and adoption etc. One coworker then says she is going to adopt a third baby after she has given birth to two. We then ask why and she says "Well women only have two ovaries so they can only have two babies." 3. From rockinbeth: We had a very nice, but spelling challenged administrative assistant in the office I worked in several years ago. Part of our work was federally funded, and we had to submit a quarterly summary document of key deliverables that the office assistant would cull from our work logs and staff meetings - except - every single sentence was like a Where's Waldo - find the misspelled word. When my boss discovered she'd sent in a report with the header that was supposed to read "asset model" - spelled Ass Model - he lost it and required that she use spell check for everything, yet the misspellings intensified. She insisted that she was using spell check. Come to find out, she'd been adding her misspelled words to the spell check dictionary for years. Facepalm. TL;DR coworker repopulates spell check dictionary with her own bizarre alternative spellings. 4. From ApolloBrowncoat: I can't remember the context now, but woman I work with (mid-20s) kept using the word "necrophilia" when she meant "narcissism". Hilarious and depressing all at once. 5. From Googunk: Printshop - Had a customer call in a request a double-sided transparency. You know, to save money on plastic sheets. It took a while to explain to them why that was impossible, all the while they insisted I was just trying to get them to pay more then necessary. They had to come in to the store for me to show them a sample before they understood the problem. From then on, we would all use this a prank call on new employees. Everyone agrees not to answer the phone, then we call the store from a cell and ask the new guy to pick it up. Get really hostile and demand that he produce the double sided transparency, insist he's screwing us out of our money and that we've done it before. It gets a pretty good laugh out of everyone who received stupid customer requests everyday and it was sort of a "hazing" ritual at the shop, we all got prank called on the first week. So we got this new guy in we called Chuckles on account of his bizarre and obnoxious laughter. I sounded like Mozart in Amadeus. So I call him with the prank call... "How much would it cost to get a transparency printed double-sided?" "Umm...hang on. Um...I guess it would be a single sided price plus single sided customer-stock price? so like $1.49...but I don't know." "...and that's for double sided transparency" "Yeah." "and that won't be a problem at all? printing double sided on an overhead transparency slide?" "No. We can print double sided." I was his supervisor at the time and as much as we liked to have fun, I had to stop and admit the prank and actually take him over to the machine and walk him through why that was impossible. He was an assistant manager when he was fired for stealing candy off the impulse buy rack about a year and a half later. 6. From rederic: The company I was working for had recently hired a new programmer, and he was easily the least talented and most ignorant man in the office. Not only that, but he tried to take charge of all of the IT and networking duties — with hilarious results — and purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of unnecessary equipment with the company card just because he could. If he didn't know the answer to a question, he would just make something up. I came back from lunch one day and discovered he had completely gutted the wiring closet. He thought it would be a good idea to dismantle a technology companies entire network in the middle of the work day. I spent the rest of the day, and most of the evening, cleaning up his mess to the tune of his bullshit commentary. I finish up and start hunting for light switches I've never used so I can lock up for the night, and discover that the switch for one of the light banks is in a neighboring office, so I say something along the lines of "that's some interesting wiring, the switch for those lights is in another room." I knew this was a fact because I had just made the discovery and demonstrated it. This idiot looks me dead in the eyes, and with a completely straight face tells me in a manner that makes it clear he's convinced he must be right… "No, those lights are just going bad. The ballasts need to be drained." After the mess I had just cleaned up for him, I made the choice to facepalm with a resounding smack instead of turning the office into a crime scene. He didn't work for the company for very long anyway. 7. From linds360: Not a co-worker, but with clients. If I hear, "why don't you just photoshop it?" one more time, I may lose it. Photoshop isn't a button on my keyboard. 8. From schnookums13: Co-worker: Are you sure this customer still wants this credit, it's been 6 months. Me: It's $87K of course they do. 9. From burningrubber: I was on a project site with my boss and this guy who had just signed a contract to make his company one of our biggest clients. The guy mentions that he'll be out of town the next week because he's going camping with his wife in Minnesota. My boss blurts out: "Make sure your wife isn't menstruating because it'll attract bears." I swear to you, there wasn't an ounce of humor in his voice. He was completely serious. It was almost like he was telling them to remember to bring a jacket. The client just pauses, nods, and acts like it never happened. 10. From LadyDisdain: I used to work in a jewelry store, and we had all these code words and phrases in case of a suspicious shopper. Our phones have only four lines, so a salesperson will say to another, "You have a call on line six" to alert each other of a potential situation. My manager used this with my co-worker, while the co-worker was working with a suspicious acting shopper. Apparently it was a little bit too subtle, because my co-worker blinked and said, "But we don't have a line six!" Oy... 11. From liesitellmykids: When my coworker asked me what 46 plus 10 equals. I looked at her with my mouth agape until she said, "Oh yeah, 57." Double facepalm. 12. From JustDarren: Old job of mine at a small local library. I was working the front desk along with another coworker. A woman comes in and needs some help, she's obviously from Australia. As my coworker is helping her, they talk a little finally culminating in this exchange. Coworker: Where are you from? Woman: Australia. Coworker: Oh, they speak English there? I could have facepalmed hard enough to leave a bruise. 13. From Foustian: I have a few from when I worked as a caterer at a minor league baseball stadium: One guy flooded the kitchen with soapy water after forgetting to turn off the sink's automatic soap dispenser when he went to lunch. One guy couldn't get his car to start because he had turned it off while it wasn't in park. The same guy, after being told to fill the bread baskets, put a couple bags worth of hamburger buns into a water-filled chafing dish. One girl asked why the customer she just served had a bunch of people asking for his autograph. It was Billy Ripken, and I worked at Ripken Stadium. On "Green Day", a promotion about environmental friendliness, my boss decided it was easier to throw out the reusable plastic bowls than to wash and reuse them. On the stadium's first Dollar Hot Dog Day, they didn't set a limit on how many hot dogs people could buy. They predictably ran out, substituted hamburgers, and then ran out of those. 14. From Irvy: Not a co-worker, me. Signed off an email to my Managing Director with Kind Retards, Irvy 15. From dance_maniac: IT guy at my company here. Employee emails me telling me "her Google" isn't working, that it keeps directing her to some kind of contest page. She says she's been trying for days and it keeps taking her to the wrong page. Naively I think she must have some kind of malware on her machine or something. I go to her workstation, and as I start typing the address, autocomplete gives me "www.goggle.ca". She mistyped it once and just kept hitting enter when autocomplete popped up. I typed the correct address in for her and just walked away. 16. From Hoodooz39: My boss supplies me with a ton of these moments. Before going on vacation, she told me not to worry about the invoices (her main job is to process invoices). "They won't be due until the middle of the month or after, so don't worry about them," she says. I did open them, match them up with the PO#'s and start scanning them into her computer, so at least that much would be done when she got back. So the day she got back, she was rushing around trying to get caught up, and she asked me to help her out, so I process a stack for her. Then, as I left work for the day, she said, "When I'm gone like that, you really need to keep this stuff caught up!" Sat me down to talk about my warehouse budget (work for the gubment, and funds are tight). In one breath, tells me that I really need to watch what I order, don't order too much and let it sit on the shelf, blah blah blah. In the next breath, tells me that one particular dept. thinks my generic Lysol smells like bug spray, so I need to go ahead and spend extra on Lysol and "stuff like that." Frantically sent me to try to fit 32" rails into a 30" cabinet (that should have come with its own rails to begin with), and when I got there, the damn cabinet had rails, just as I had stated it should. Says ideals for ideas, golds for goals, adds 't' to the end of twice, and otherwise has the written communication skills of a 3rd grader. 17. From wbarco: Work for a large retailer in Canada. Co-worker sees me drinking a diet coke and tells me "you know you shouldn't be drinking that". Thought she meant something about the aspartame, but clarified that workers at a plants had contaminated the liquid with...AIDS. Yep, AIDS. Tried to convince her otherwise but she showed me a forwarded text message she had on her phone talking about a contamination at a Pepsi plant. Tried to at least tell her that it's not Pepsi I was drinking, which she then tried to tell me that it was the same company. She was let go a few months after the incident. 18. From pwylie: While I was working at Blockbuster I was training this new girl on how we organize the movies to be put back on the shelves. She is staring at a stack of movies and says "They should make a Blockbuster but for books." I guess she had never heard of a Library. 19. From digging_for_fire: I work in a call-center environment. I had a third-party that is not linked to the account in any way, call in with questions on one of our customer's account. He doesn't have the customer's account number, so I ask him for the SSN. He gives it to me, and it's not pulling up in the system at all. I explain to him that's the wrong SSN, and he gets pissy saying it most certainly is NOT the wrong SSN. I try to look it up by other information, but he doesn't have anything else. Finally, after explaining for 5 minutes that there is NO account in our system with that SSN, he gets quiet. I ask him for it again, he says... "I thought you asked for my social security number. Were you needing the customer's?" We spent 10 minutes looking for an account for one of our customers with the caller's SSN. 20. From efischerSC2: Some girl was talking about her 'bucket list' at work the other day and said she wanted to visit all seven wonders of the ancient world. She was crushed when I told her she was too late, and that most of them no longer existed.