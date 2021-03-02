20 people share the most hardcore thing one of their parents has ever done.

It's far too easy to only think of our parents as the people who embarrassed you in front of your friends and told you to go to bed. But all of our parents have lived entire wild lives before we were born, and many of them still do things we know nothing about.

Which is to say, it's not uncommon for kids to go years knowing next to nothing about their parents, only to hear an off-hand story about their parent doing something impressively rebellious.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most bada** thing their parent(s) have ever done, and it confirms that everyone is full of surprises.

1. From OP:

My mom was in a band that was semi-popular in our area and the province over.