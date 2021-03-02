20 people share the most hardcore thing one of their parents has ever done.

It's far too easy to only think of our parents as the people who embarrassed you in front of your friends and told you to go to bed. But all of our parents have lived entire wild lives before we were born, and many of them still do things we know nothing about.
Which is to say, it's not uncommon for kids to go years knowing next to nothing about their parents, only to hear an off-hand story about their parent doing something impressively rebellious.
My mom was in a band that was semi-popular in our area and the province over.
My dad worked in a small store when I was growing up and he would deal with a lot of crap from people. So one day there was a guy in the park across the street shooting a gun just willy nilly, being a gangster. The whole time this was happening my dad is just looking out the window and calling the police so that this guy gets taken away since it's pretty illegal to be waving a gun around and shooting it.