Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share the most irritating 'back in my day' story their parents told them.

20 people share the most irritating 'back in my day' story their parents told them.

Kimberly Dinaro
Aug 11, 2021 | 5:56 PM
ADVERTISING

The battle between the generations has been raging for awhile now, as Millennials are labeled "lazy and entitled," Boomers are out-of-touch "Karens," and Gen Zers are full of existential dread, frustration, and TikTok dances.

Regardless of whether or not Gen Z approves of Millennials with side parts and skinny jeans, it can be frustrating for everyone when older generations project their own experience in childhood or adolescence onto younger people without acknowledging that the world has since changed. Inflation, the economy, job opportunities, real estate prices, health insurance--you can't march confidently into a store at 15-years-old anymore without any work experience and expect a nice manager to give you a cushy (and illegal) summer job that you'll quit the second school starts.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Kids of 'back in my day' parents, what’s the most annoying thing they ranted about?" people were ready to share their least favorite "motivational" story their parents told them.

1.

My friends dad used to always tell us that if we were motivated we could go to the nearest grocery store, get a job as a bagger and become store manager in a matter of months - mustXdestroy

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content