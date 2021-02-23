20 people share the most obvious hints they missed that someone had a crush on them.

It can be incredibly embarrassing to look back with 20/20 hindsight only to realize someone was super into you and you missed all the signals.

While insecurity, lack of experience, and youth can all cloud your vision from picking up on romantic signals, it can be comical to remember just how many opportunities were missed.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the biggest hint from someone who was clearly interested in them.

1. From Seyforabi:

Invited me to her house when her parents were out. Then asked if I wanted to see her room. Stupid teenage me was more curious how the popcorn from the popcorn machine in the kitchen tasted.

2. From thethirdriver: