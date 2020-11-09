Have you ever walked into a room and immediately wished you could delete your brain?There are some instances when opening a door reveals far too much to us, and we are left with a shocking image burned in our psyche forevermore. In some cases, it's a predictably NSFW scene of physical intimacy, while other times it's far more bizarre and hard to explain. Whatever the scenario, the most important lesson to be learned from these situations is to always knock.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the craziest thing they've ever walked in on and it truly runs the gamut.1. From trustmeigotthis: Grade 4, recess, nearly half of my school "walked in on" a couple having sex in the soccer field behind our school. They did not stop, even with hundreds of little kids watching. 2. From Vkings7: Walked into a public bathroom and there were two guys, on opposite sides of the room, fapping to one another. 3. From jonnydangers: I used to work for a cellphone store a couple years ago. Our customers were mainly gangsters and organized crime, who always came for ghost lines and disposable phones. My boss knew them all on a first-name basis, but I thought nothing of it. One day as I came to open up shop (I was the manager), I unlocked the door, opened it, and found myself face to face with his hanging body. It was f*cked up. Later on I found out he owed a lot of money to a loan shark. I'm not sure why. He was a good guy, I still miss him. 4. From Veos: I walked into my friends kitchen to see a girl sitting on the counter in the dark bending all the silverware. It was nearing the end of party at my friends house, everybody was passing out or leaving so I decided to grab a drink and then take off. Most of the lights were off in the house so I stumbled to the kitchen using my phone to guide me to the kitchen, when I stepped into the doorway the light from my phone revealed the terrifying sight of this girl, who I didn't know, sitting on the counter next to an open drawer with a hand full of spoons and a pile of already bent spoons by her side. She didn't seem to notice me enter the kitchen so I just turned around and ended up leaving. 5. From Deydeycare: I walked in on what I thought was my parents finally home from vacation. It was actually my neighbors, in my house. Having sex. Supposedly they were house sitting even though I had been there for the past week alone. I see them everyday and cant look at them the same. 6. From TheSilverNoble: At wrestling camp one night I went to the bottom floor of the dorms we were staying in because it had been kinda nice and quiet down there in the day and I wanted some of that. Literally walked in on a fight club. 7. From mrammons: Pretty sure I've told this one on Reddit before but I once walked in on two friends at Uni in the bathroom of a house party. She was putting a pill (ecstasy) up her vagina and he was putting one up his arse. Ah, great days... 8. From Veda_: Me and two of my other buddies were headed over to a friends house in about sophomore year of high school and when we got there nobody answered the door so we went inside because we were pretty familiar with this kid and his house. So we head up to his room because nobody was answering our calls and when we walk in he's on the floor with a medicine bottle next to him and he has white/yellowish foam coming out of his mouth. I look at the bottle, 'Methadone'. OHF*CKOHF*CKOHF*CK so we call 911 and I go down and check his pulse, because I was at the time a lifeguard, anyway, his pulse was super shallow and he was barely breathing so we wait longer for the ambulance and keep checking it, then all of the sudden I can't feel it anymore so at this point I am in utter freakout mode and I tell my friend who is just sitting there doe-eyed to blow in his mouth as hard as he could while pinching his nose, he does it and I start the compressions. When his sternum and ribs started cracking it was the most disgusting f*cking thing I've ever felt in my life. Not even 5 minutes in the paramedics arrive, take over, load him up and leave full code. He eventually came to and had to have his stomach pumped along with a sh*t load of others things, but he survived, even after being clinically dead. The worst part about the whole thing is the guy (20 yrs old now) STILL does hard drugs like that to this day. Needless to say, I stopped hanging out with him not too long after that scenario. 9. From ChrispyJohn: Three cats having orgy in my room. We don't have a cat. 10. From deploring: So my great grandma has Alzheimer's, she always has this thing where she asks the grand children if they've eaten yet. Anyways one family dinner I really had to go to the washroom to take a massive sh*t. I run upstairs and knock on the door to see if anyone was inside. No answer. I open the door to see my great grandma just sitting on the toilet taking a sh*t. She turns her head to greet me and says "have you ate yet?" and just smiles. 11. From DePandabear: Three buddies of mine and I were cooped up in a stairwell in a hotel in New Orleans smoking a joint. It was during Mardi Gras so smelling weed just about anywhere is a fairly common occurrence. We got spooked when someone a few floors down walked into the stairwell and started coming up. (This was late into the night and we were already f*cked up so it seemed like a good idea at the time). Anyway, we busted through the door and started running down the hallway when we passed this guy who had a keen sense of smell. He was on the way back to his room and offered to match us for another joint, to which we agreed. The guy was extremely flamboyant and seemed like a nice guy. We all got to his room and when he opened the door the four of us filed in behind him. The view into the room from the hallway revealed only the ends of the two beds. On one of the beds were two pairs of feet (clearly mens') in such a position that could only be explained by the two guys attached to said feet going at it doggy style. The guy who led us into the room turned and hastily ushered us back into the hallway. He was embarrassed and we agreed to go our separate ways. Gotta love Mardi Gras. 12. From Vltrscrpn: A co-worker told me this story about how he got walked in on: He was sitting on the toilet dropping a deuce and playing angry birds. He had the bathroom door open because no one was home. Towards the end of the process of relieving his bowels his wife and child came home. His 3 1/2 year old son comes walking into the bathroom: Son- "Hi dad" Father- "Whoa buddy I'm in here" Son- "Can I play angry birds?" Father- "Yea, but wait til I'm done in here. Can you leave now?" Son- "Ok (stares for like 5 seconds) Wow... That's a big weiner!" Father- "GET OUT NOW!" 13. From dageekywon: Probably when I was in tech school and worked Security at a 12 plex movie theater, eventually becoming Security manager (wasn't hard, with the turnover rate there I got it in 4 months). Being the manager gave me a set of keys and the only one with the ability to patrol the roof, where the doors to the projector booths were. I caught: -Two female assistant managers on the floor going at it. -A male and a female assistant manager going at it. The ironic thing was this was about 2 weeks later, and the female was one of the females in the item above. -Managers making out with or doing things more than that in theaters with movies running, with snackbar or other workers. Theater 6 was the smallest and most popular for this, usually the longest running and thus lowest attended movies were in there. -The Theater Manager being caught by his wife in his office with a girl that was a bit under 18. I should have took notes, changed names, and wrote a book. All kinds of other stuff happened as well, but those were the ones highest on the scale. It was the oddest 18 months of my life, but it sure paid the bills. Because I didn't tell on people, I had a lot of people there come to me and told me other things I didn't see as well. It was a real life soap opera. Edit: Clarification that I became Security Manager, not manager of the place aka "Theater Manager." I was 17-19 years old when I worked at this job. 14. From kamadams: When I was I believe 6 or 7, I was staying at a friends house for the night. We played action figures and watched Night of the Living Dead (on betamax) then went to bed. I was in a sleeping bag on the floor he was in his bed. I woke up at some point propped up against the wall sitting on his bed, he was sitting up in his bed talking. I couldn't make out what he was saying except the last part, "I now pronounce you man and wife. You may now kiss the bride!" He then leans towards me with his lips puckered, my natural reaction was to hit him in the chin with the palm of my hand, blood spurt out of his mouth and he laid back down and started snoring. I crawled back to my sleeping bag and fell back asleep. The next morning I woke up to pancakes, bacon and Transformer cartoons and my friends dad saw me walk into the kitchen looks me in the eye and said, "he have one of them night talks again"? "yes sir.... i'm sorry i..." "no it's okay... little bastards kissed me too". TL;DR: Woke up to my friend marrying me and trying to give me a kiss. 15. From xNinjerx: So last Halloween my SO, another friend, and I start walking back to her apartment to meet up with some friends. We're leaving from a party about 10 minutes away and we are about to turn on to the road that her apartment is on and two decent looking chicks come out of this shady house trying to bum a smoke from a friend. He's clearly hammered at the time and will only oblige if he receives candy for us. They say they have some inside and invite us in. That's where it gets weird. We go in to this shady 70s style college house and the first thing we notice is the two half naked chicks sitting on the floor and act like nothing's going on. While my friend asks to use the bathroom my SO and I are standing awkwardly near the door ready to GTFO as soon as we get our candy. As my friend walks out from the bathroom two HUGE half naked black dudes, a shirtless scrawny white kid and another half naked chick walk in from another room and just stare at us. We immediately get our candy and peace the f*ck out knowing we just walked in to an orgy. TL;DR: Walked in on an orgy and got a Snickers for it! 16. From TheMadmanAndre: Walked in on a friend f*cking his (adopted) sister. I walked out immediately and never spoke again of it. 17. From chief_running_joke: My friend was one of those guys in high school whose parents didn't mind if he drank in the house. His mom was a laid back hippy lady and his step dad was a mild-mannered biker dude who let us do what we wanted as long as we didn't get too rowdy or smoke all their weed. So we were just kicking back, watching USA Up All Night and getting hammered. At some point in the evening my friend got sick and ended up locking himself in the bathroom puking his guts out. F*cking lightweight. I soldiered on with the schnapps for a bit and eventually passed out on the couch. When I came to I had the unmistakable feeling that I was about to sh*t my pants. I ran to the bathroom door. Locked. I knocked and loud-whispered for my friend to open the f*cking door. No response. My mind went into crazy-about-to-sh*t-your-pants mode and I remembered that dude's parents had another bathroom in their bedroom. Okay, no problem. I can just sneak in there surreptitiously and take a dump. As I crept into their room in a delirious haze of booze, adolescent stupidity and impending butthole disaster, it was immediately apparent that his parents were not asleep. There were noises. And as the light from the living room poured in I could see the humping grunting forms of two slightly overweight copulating adults. In retrospect, the correct thing to do in that moment would be to slink out and go sh*t in the back yard, or maybe take a dump in the kitchen garbage can. Hell, it would have made more sense to poop in the catbox than to do what I did, which was quietly tip-toe across the room toward the bathroom, with the inane hope that I would go unnoticed. They noticed. Their undulating f*ck-movements ceased, as did their bestial love-wails. I said something ridiculous like, "don't mind me. just off to take a sh*t," and proceeded into the bathroom. I got my pants down just in time for a hot jet of schnapps/beer diarrhea to shoot out of my asshole, and at that very moment, before my mind could really even register the relief, my friend's buck naked step dad kicked in the door and punched me square in the face. Multiple times. I tried to voice my protest, but as I did so, I began throwing up. Step dad grabbed me by the shirt and dragged me, puking, bleeding, sh*t-covered, and begging for mercy out the back door and threw me into a snow drift. I paused there for a moment, and then cleaned myself off with some snow and pulled up my pants. By that time, the mom had dressed and she came outside and gave me a ride home. We both apologized and she asked me not to mention what happened because the step dad was on parole. I never mentioned it to anyone and we all stayed pretty friendly afterward, which seems weird in retrospect. 18. From RyanPointOh: My girlfriend cheating on me with the guy who was throwing my best friend's birthday party. 19. From couchpotatoezach: I have two. One is mine, and one my big sisters. When I was in grade school (maybe 3rd or 4th grade) there was a mentally disabled child in a higher grade, I got in trouble and had to stay late in class as punishment before recess. The entrance to the play area was on the other side of the building in a remote area of the lot where no monitors or kids usually went. So when I came out I noticed this kid Kenney he was just standing there at the corner of the brick building, he wasnt saying anything but bashing his forhead against the rigid corner of the birck over and over, and kinda grunting too, there was blood streaming down his forhead and face and he just kept going. I didnt know what to do so I stared at him for a while and then ran away to tell someone. They took him inside and I'm not sure what happened to him after that. Sisters: My parents went to Hawaii for a vacation trip for a week. I figured Id have the house to myself and I like to expirement and have fun. I had recently (re)learned from a TV show that chocolate melts at body temperature. So with this knowledge I decided to have a little fun on my own. I went to the local sex shop and bought myself a big floppy dildo (this is not the first time). Then I went to the grocery store and bought some chocolate bars. when I got home I expirimented in the shower and it was rather messy. After doing my thing I was naturally tired and decided I would clean up my mess later. Well, later never came and I ended up going to work. During work I got several text messages from my Sis asking me what the f*ck is going on in our bathroom. Needless to say, I did not know she would be making a visit home from college while Mom and Dad were gone. So she walked into a big mess off chocolate splattered all over the shower walls and curtains and a big floppy dildo still suction-cupped to the wall, covered in chocolate. I am sure she did not automatically assume it was chocolate. 20. From dougglatt: Took my dog for a walk along a nature trail, she started down a side trail into the woods so I followed. Came across about 8 guys who had to be in their 60s in full orgy mode. I stood there like a deer in headlights for a second and then one of them asked me to join in. It was then I recognized one of them to be my former high school Geometry teacher. I quickly turned and walked as quickly as possible out of there and have never walked my dog there again. I always wondered why I would see 8-10 cars in the parking lot but never see any other dog walkers.