20 people share the most uncomfortable and awkward car rides they've been on.

Not all drives are created equal, some car rides exist under much more stressful or bizarre circumstances. For example, hitchhiking through a storm in an unfamiliar town is going to feel different than a regular drive to work.

While most people aren't itching to repeat the most uncomfortable car rides of their life, they make for far more interesting stories than a regular commute.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most uncomfortable drive they've ever been on, and they truly run the full gamut.

1. From womanitou: