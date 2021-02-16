20 people share the most uncomfortable and awkward car rides they've been on.

Not all drives are created equal, some car rides exist under much more stressful or bizarre circumstances. For example, hitchhiking through a storm in an unfamiliar town is going to feel different than a regular drive to work.
While most people aren't itching to repeat the most uncomfortable car rides of their life, they make for far more interesting stories than a regular commute.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most uncomfortable drive they've ever been on, and they truly run the full gamut.
So I called my husband at his work to let him know I had started having contractions. The baby (#3) would be here in a few hours. He said he was coming home even though I told him it was too soon. So a little while later he calls me and says the car is out of gas and could I come pick him up in our other car. Wait! What? I'm in labor and you want me to drive? "Yes, come get me, I'm out of gas" he insists even though I argue about it being a bad idea. Guess who won the argument. I had to drive several miles on a city road easing off the gas to coast along as each contraction began and then stepping back on the gas to eventually get to him. It wasn't fun.