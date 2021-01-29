Someecards Logo
20 people share what they thought was ‘normal’ in a relationship until it ended.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 29, 2021 | 8:03 PM

Every relationship is vastly different, but it's easy to forget just how much they vary when you've only been in one long-term relationship.

Whether conscious or not, it's common to use your first relationship as a yardstick of what's "normal" in romance, and this can lead to some off-base assumptions.

In a popular Reddit thread, people whose first relationship was long-term shared what they thought was normal until they started dating other people.

1. From Samisoy001:

I thought breaking up was a bad thing. I stayed in far too long and was miserable far too long before I finally pulled the plug.

I am not saying jump at the first red flag, but don't wait until you are drowning in red flags to jump ship.

2. From The_Istrix:

Constantly walking on eggshells to avoid upsetting her because she was by nature a miserable person.

3. From butidonthaveanameyet:

First real girlfriend was a girl I worked with, took her out with my friends one night, took her to bed at my place that night, and she basically moved in the next day. Almost immediately I had to stop doing things with my friends because that wasnt what couples did. I couldn't watch football on Saturdays because she had to work and she would leave me a list of things "we" needed to get done.

