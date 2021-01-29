20 people share what they thought was ‘normal’ in a relationship until it ended.

Every relationship is vastly different, but it's easy to forget just how much they vary when you've only been in one long-term relationship.

Whether conscious or not, it's common to use your first relationship as a yardstick of what's "normal" in romance, and this can lead to some off-base assumptions.

In a popular Reddit thread , people whose first relationship was long-term shared what they thought was normal until they started dating other people.

1. From Samisoy001:

I thought breaking up was a bad thing. I stayed in far too long and was miserable far too long before I finally pulled the plug. I am not saying jump at the first red flag, but don't wait until you are drowning in red flags to jump ship.

Constantly walking on eggshells to avoid upsetting her because she was by nature a miserable person.

3. From butidonthaveanameyet: