20 people share the one moment in their life they wish was caught on film.

There are some moments in life that are so specific and cinematic you truly had to be there. Retelling these moments can feel disorienting, because you know how outlandish it all sounds, and yet you know it's also true.

As our daily lives become more wildly documented, the burden of proof weighs heavier. Even two decades ago it was normal to take someone's word for it when hearing a wild story, but now that we have cameras in our pockets, belief without photo proof is harder to find.

All this is to say, if we could magically have a video camera set for the strangest and most unexpected moments in our lives, it'd be amazing to play back.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the one moment in their life they wish was on tape so they could play it back for others.

1. From BadgersOnStilts: