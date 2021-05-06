20 people share the most out-of-touch thing they've heard a rich person say.

As with most privileged demographics, rich people truly don't realize how different they're living their lives from the rest of us.

Basic everyday tasks are vastly different when you have money for the most expensive products and services, and as the wealth gap in America grows, so does the experience gap.

To this very point, in a popular Reddit thread, people shared the things they've overheard rich people say that show they're deeply out of touch with most people's lives.

Teenagers who are mad when they don't get a car for their 16th birthday because they expect one. Also, ones who throw fits because they didn't get the right car.

Rishi Sunak - the UK's finance minister saying mid-Covid while millions lost their jobs due to lockdown saying people should "live off their savings." Apparently since we haven't been able to spend money because everything is shut down, we've saved money. Despite not earning money because everything shut down.

3. From MisterMarcus: