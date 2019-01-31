20 people share outrageous scams that make Fyre Fest look like a bargain.

We've all fallen for a too-good-to-be-true scam.

While it's especially sad when people try to trick grandmas into giving them their credit card numbers, or when Billy McFarlands trick rich people into buying fake Met Gala tickets, there are scammers everywhere. The amount of robo-calls I get from automated voices telling me I will be "seized by the local cops" because of an "outstanding balance to the IRS" is alarming.

Between pyramid schemes, bogus GoFundMe pages, made up religions and the fantastic world of Fyre Fests, it's rough out there. When a recent Reddit user asked, "What is obviously a scam, yet millions of people seem to fall for it?" the internet was ready to prevent others from draining their savings accounts.