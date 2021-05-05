20 people share the personal thing they’re too scared to tell anyone.

It's natural to have parts of your life you don't feel comfortable sharing with everyone, boundaries are essential for an emotionally healthy life, and even good friends don't always have the range for your biggest vulnerabilities.

Still, concealing large core parts of yourself from the people that love you can create a distance and fuel a growing sense of loneliness. Sometimes the easiest first step towards transparency is to open up about these anxieties in a private or anonymous space.

To this very point, people in a popular Reddit thread shared the one thing they're terrified to tell people about themselves, and it might make you feel less alone about your own anxieties.

1. From LuannaLlewellyn:

It has been like 6 years since I met anybody I was really excited about, both women or just as friends. I'm afraid that as I get older I'll just be alone, even if I interact with people.

2. From DuskyCatastrophe:

I am easily guilt-tripped. And I worry a lot about failure and disappointment from both myself and others.