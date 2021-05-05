20 people share the personal thing they’re too scared to tell anyone.

It's natural to have parts of your life you don't feel comfortable sharing with everyone, boundaries are essential for an emotionally healthy life, and even good friends don't always have the range for your biggest vulnerabilities.
Still, concealing large core parts of yourself from the people that love you can create a distance and fuel a growing sense of loneliness. Sometimes the easiest first step towards transparency is to open up about these anxieties in a private or anonymous space.
It has been like 6 years since I met anybody I was really excited about, both women or just as friends. I'm afraid that as I get older I'll just be alone, even if I interact with people.
I am easily guilt-tripped. And I worry a lot about failure and disappointment from both myself and others.
The reason I quit drinking was because I almost drank myself to death, privately, alone at home. I went on a bender for about two weeks and then abruptly stopped. The withdrawal almost killed me, had to go to the hospital in an ambulance and the works. None of my friends now about this outside of knowing I was in a huge depression and cleaned up my act. I want to tell some of them but it’s been so long. Three years alcohol free May 4th Edit. Thank you all so much for the kind words. I’m holding back tears. I can’t tell you how much this means to me, I feel seen. ❤️