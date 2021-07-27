20 people share popular things that are considered ‘healthy’ but definitely aren’t.

Most of us are looking for new habits and tricks to make ourselves healthier. After all, our personal health shapes everything from life expectancy, to mood and physical ability. Without our health, everything is harder, so giving ourselves a boost here and there can only do more good.
However, because the desire for health is near-universal, there are plenty of companies that capitalize to make money off "tips and tricks" that have no basis in actual health. Similarly, there are plenty of wellness influencers docking ideals that amount to misinformation, which in some cases can be dangerous long-term.
Luckily, we have the ability to research and share our personal experiences in order to avoid health scams and fight against misinformation.
Anything that calls itself a “cleanse” is bullsh*t unless it’s claiming to clean the outside of your body. Also, you do not have any amounts of poop rotting in your bowels. If you did, you’d have diverticulitis and you’d be going to the doctor or hospital.