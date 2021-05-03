20 people share the quotes that permanently changed their lives.

Sometimes all it takes is one perfectly worded quote to help us shift our perspective.

Whether it's a passing exchange with a loved one, a quote from a book, or something we overheard while out in public, it can be refreshing to stumble on a small slice of wisdom that illuminates our thinking.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared quotes that permanently changed the way they look at things.

1. From Reagan99:

“Let go or be dragged” and old Zen proverb I heard at a meditation class. Really changed the way I let myself worry about things.

2. From sansaspark:

“You might be the sweetest peach on the tree, but some people just don’t like peaches.” This helped me get over my lifelong desire to be liked by everyone, and allowed me to focus on becoming someone I actually liked.

3. From Metoposaurus: