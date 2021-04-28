20 people share the random thing a stranger said to them that they still think about.

There are times when a stranger says something so bizarre, surprising, or profound that it sticks in your mind for years.
Strangers are already mysterious simply because you don't know them, so when they say something memorable - no matter how mundane, it carries a cinematic weight that a passing statement from a friend might not.
I was on Myrtle Beach walking down the sidewalk at night. I passed a couple of old guys sitting in lawn chairs. As I'm walking past one of them shouts out, "Hey man, Beyonce or Halle Berry?" I stopped, turned and looked at him, then looked to the ground rubbing my chin. I looked back at him a said "Halle Berry" and kept walking. As I was walking away I heard him say "See man, I told you. Beyonce is played out."
Once I was at a bar with a bunch of friends when this dude came up and sat in the stool next to me. I nodded to him and made eye contact, and, after a few moments, he says to me "I don't know what's going on either." I guess ever since, I've thought that is just how life is.