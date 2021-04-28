20 people share the random thing a stranger said to them that they still think about.

There are times when a stranger says something so bizarre, surprising, or profound that it sticks in your mind for years.

Strangers are already mysterious simply because you don't know them, so when they say something memorable - no matter how mundane, it carries a cinematic weight that a passing statement from a friend might not.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most random thing a complete stranger said to them that they still think about.

1. From OP:

I was on Myrtle Beach walking down the sidewalk at night. I passed a couple of old guys sitting in lawn chairs. As I'm walking past one of them shouts out, "Hey man, Beyonce or Halle Berry?" I stopped, turned and looked at him, then looked to the ground rubbing my chin. I looked back at him a said "Halle Berry" and kept walking. As I was walking away I heard him say "See man, I told you. Beyonce is played out."

2. From duoizumi: