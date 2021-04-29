Someecards Logo
20 people share the most ridiculous thing a partner has ever done for them.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 29, 2021 | 2:30 PM
The best relationship gestures are often the most seemingly outlandish and ridiculous.

When a partner inconveniences themselves to show up in a time of need, or goes above and beyond for a birthday celebration, or seeks out the most personal and specific gift during the least expected time, it shows how invested they are more than words could.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most ridiculous (in positive ways) thing a partner has ever done for them.

1. From OP:

Here's mine: My current SO/roommate confessed his feelings for me soon after I was dumped by my ex. It was a really weird time for me and I wasn't ready for a relationship, but we started pseudo-dating and hooking up anyway. Our other housemates were moving, and kept calling/knocking on the door because they wanted to hang out on their last night. We didn't answer because we were doing questionable things in the room. I was still getting over the ex and wasn't ready for all our friends to know about whatever we were doing. I knew if we came out of the room together (they were right outside the door) our secret would be out.

