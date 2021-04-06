20 people share the rumor at their high school that ended up being true.

High school is an incessant rumor mill, and most of the rumors are completely fabricated or blown out of proportion. If you're looking for accuracy and truth, it's safest to assume all high school rumors are lies, rather than run the risk of painting someone in the wrong light.

However, there are times when the most juicy, horrific, and outlandish high school rumors end up being true. And while these revelations might increase your trust in teens, they often decrease your trust in humanity as a whole.

People in a popular Reddit thread shared the high school rumors that turned out to be true, and they run the full range of human capacity.

1. From charreddiggingstick:

Janitor sh*t on the coats.

2. From Iseeasong: