20 people share their scariest experience on a plane.

When you break down accidents into statistics, riding in a plane is far more safer than driving in a car. However, in the rare instances where a plan does go awry, it's far rarer to walk away unscathed. So while car accidents might be more common, the rare plane crash tends to be fatal, thus fueling the fears of anxious travelers everywhere.
The looming background knowledge that a plane could plunge everyone to their death only ups the anxiety when smaller things are off, which is to say, it gets scary on planes quickly.
Don't read this before boarding.
Flying out of Minneapolis, a tornado touched down just outside the airport.
I have flown many times. I consider myself a pretty seasoned traveler. I have never been scared on a plane. I was scared here. The turbulence was so harsh and intense. I can't believe the plane was taking such tremendous and violent abuse and continue to fly. It really felt like fifty foot drops and twenty feet jolts side to side. It lasted what seemed like five minutes but two or three maybe closer to reality.