20 people share their scariest moments while living in a rural area.

Dangerous and creepy stories from the city and rural spaces are naturally going to have different culprits.
While people are often the creepiest subjects you can encounter, getting harassed by someone in the city, and running into a stranger in the woods are very different feelings - and even animal sightings differ greatly from the country to the city.
I was in northern Wisconsin with my family as a kid. While I was up there I went on a little hike with my brother and dad, just sorta going through some woods. Ended up emerging from them onto someone’s property, and the dude there saw us, came up with his kid and asked the obvious “uh whatcha doing on my property?”. My dad just apologized and said we were hiking and that he shouldn’t have been so careless. We went back quickly and while the encounter was odd it didn’t feel tense or anything. My brother and I also learned a good lesson about respecting private property.