Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share their scariest moments while living in a rural area.

20 people share their scariest moments while living in a rural area.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 13, 2021 | 6:08 PM
ADVERTISING

Dangerous and creepy stories from the city and rural spaces are naturally going to have different culprits.

While people are often the creepiest subjects you can encounter, getting harassed by someone in the city, and running into a stranger in the woods are very different feelings - and even animal sightings differ greatly from the country to the city.

In a popular Reddit thread, people living in rural areas shared some of their creepiest and strangest experiences.

1. From ScalabrineIsGod:

I was in northern Wisconsin with my family as a kid. While I was up there I went on a little hike with my brother and dad, just sorta going through some woods. Ended up emerging from them onto someone’s property, and the dude there saw us, came up with his kid and asked the obvious “uh whatcha doing on my property?”. My dad just apologized and said we were hiking and that he shouldn’t have been so careless. We went back quickly and while the encounter was odd it didn’t feel tense or anything. My brother and I also learned a good lesson about respecting private property.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content