20 people share the scariest thing they saw while driving at night.

There's nothing quite like a nice long night drive. The steady hum of the car on a dark road is amazing for clearing the brain from the stress of the day, and it also gives you a new view of the land surrounding you.
However, not all night drives provide the peaceful escapism we'd hope for. It's far easier for people to get away with their most degenerate dealings when the lights are dim, and depending on where you live, everything from robbers to wild animals are out at night.
Even when you're not placed in the direct line of fire, a night drive into the wrong spot can quickly make you a witness to some strange and eerie sights.
I was 19 driving home from my then boyfriend's house and stopped at a red light on the very edge of town (like city lights behind me but corn fields and shelter belts ahead of me) because it's like 2 in the morning I'm the only one sitting at the red light. I saw something moving in my peripherals and because of my location I thought it was gonna be a deer. I turned my head and locked eyes with a man maybe in his 50s creeping towards my car. When he saw that I saw him he froze and it was then then that I noticed he had a tire iron. I ran the red light and sped out of there.