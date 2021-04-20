20 people share the scariest thing they saw while driving at night.

There's nothing quite like a nice long night drive. The steady hum of the car on a dark road is amazing for clearing the brain from the stress of the day, and it also gives you a new view of the land surrounding you.

However, not all night drives provide the peaceful escapism we'd hope for. It's far easier for people to get away with their most degenerate dealings when the lights are dim, and depending on where you live, everything from robbers to wild animals are out at night.

Even when you're not placed in the direct line of fire, a night drive into the wrong spot can quickly make you a witness to some strange and eerie sights.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the scariest and most unexplainable things they've seen while driving at night.

1. From QuiteLady1993: