20 people share the scariest thing they’ve ever seen while walking at night.

Taking a nice long night walk can be incredible for clearing your head, giving you a boost of fresh air, and experiencing the world when it's a little quieter.

Conversely, taking a night walk can also lead you into some creepy situations, with no passersby to help you out of your midnight demise.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the scariest thing they've seen during a night walk, and these stories truly run the gamut.

1. From BlueRaining:

During winter in a rural no cell service kind of area. Completely dark, no street lights nor anyone in sight. Temperatures were around 20 and it was snowing. I was walking my dog with a flashlight. Then I heard someone start screaming bloody murder. Flight or fight kicked in; it truly sounded like someone was being stabbed to death for what seemed like forever.