20 people share the scariest thing they’ve ever seen while walking at night.

Taking a nice long night walk can be incredible for clearing your head, giving you a boost of fresh air, and experiencing the world when it's a little quieter.
Conversely, taking a night walk can also lead you into some creepy situations, with no passersby to help you out of your midnight demise.
During winter in a rural no cell service kind of area. Completely dark, no street lights nor anyone in sight. Temperatures were around 20 and it was snowing.
I was walking my dog with a flashlight. Then I heard someone start screaming bloody murder. Flight or fight kicked in; it truly sounded like someone was being stabbed to death for what seemed like forever.
I chose to find out what the hell was going on.
What I found instead was beyond anything I expected. He was a 5-year-old boy wandering down the road all alone. All he was wearing were light flannel pants and a thin t-shirt. No shoes or hat. And screaming so loudly it echoed through the hills.