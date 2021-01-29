20 people share secrets they don't feel comfortable telling anyone in real life.

A lot of us have secrets big and small that we don't feel comfortable or ready to tell our close friends about. In some cases, they are small but embarrassing secrets that we're afraid will elicit judgemental reactions. In other instances, they are deeply vulnerable and sometimes triggering, so sharing them involves a great deal of emotional transparency and risk.

Since it can be heavy to hold a secret all to yourself, there is a catharsis in anonymously unloading these truths onto corners of the internet where your identity is hidden behind garbled usernames and random numbers. Which is to say, a lot of people share secrets (big and small) on Reddit.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared big and small secrets they don't feel comfortable telling anyone in real life.

1. From ryedawg69420:

I was at Target and saw a cool hat, so I put it on. Then at checkout I forget it was on my head and wore it out of the store.

2. From Bunnystrawbery: