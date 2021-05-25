20 people share the secrets they've never told anyone.

By their very definition, secrets are meant to be kept within a tight circle. This means the juiciest or most heavy secrets can weigh on one person as the sole keeper, eventually making them want to crack and spill it to the world.
While most secrets are secrets for a reason, it can be cathartic to find a space to lighten the load without compromising your safety or reputation. In this way, the many anonymous threads of the internet can be an amazing resource.
My wife has a ceramic mug that she uses all day every day to drink water. As long as I've known her she's used the same mug. 5 years ago shortly after we moved in together, I found the same mug on eBay. That replacement mug sits in a box at my office, just in case the day comes that I accidentally break the original.