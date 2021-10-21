20 people share the silliest thing they have a strong opinion about.

We all have at least one silly pet topic that conjures up the passion of a thousand suns in us. Maybe it's something you feel needs to be defended and appreciate more, or perhaps it's a small behavior in others that drives you up a wall and needs to be condemned, whatever the case, it's funny to notice the topics that light us up in comparison to others.

It can also be deeply entertaining to encounter and note the subjects that bring out the passion in our friends and acquaintances, you can learn a lot about someone's worldview by simply listening to what gets them going (for better or worse). Plus, listening to people's niche passionate opinions can serve as a reminder that there is always someone who cares about a topic.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the silliest thing they have a strong opinion about, and it truly runs the gamut.

1. From stink3rbelle: