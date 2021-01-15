20 people share the silliest or weirdest thing they’ve ever cried over.

Crying is important, it releases stress, helps us process grief and anxiety, and can even help strengthen our immune system.
Truly, there should be no shame or invalidation around genuine crying, as it's a normal and healthy way to cope with big feelings and a chaotic world. Still, there are some situations that trigger our crying response which feel far more absurd, and sometimes downright silly.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the silliest and most absurd reasons they've cried, and hopefully it'll make you feel far less alone about your tear triggers.
I’m a huge crier. Always have been.
I cried once when I was getting out of the shower because it was cold.
I cried once bc I was late to school and when I got there my friends were excited to see me.
I cried once because I couldn’t figure out how to play the Pokémon trading card game.