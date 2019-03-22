20 people share the simple habits that drastically changed their lives for the better.

Life is full of unpredictable tragedy and seemingly endless factors out of our personal control. In the storms of this chaos it can be all too easy to forget we have autonomy and control over anything at all. But still, despite the vastness of the abyss, there are a lot of daily habits that can change our overall quality of life.
One of the absolute hardest parts about starting healthy habits is being able to pinpoint what needs to change. The toll of effort is one factor, but being able to clearly recognize the ways we're screwing ourselves over often takes an outside perspective. Which is yet another reason hearing other people's stories can be a great way to get a healthier outlook on our daily habits.
To this very point, in a recent Reddit thread people shared the life-changing habits they wished they'd implemented sooner, and these are all good to be reminded of.
1. klevenisms204 is all about quitting jobs you hate.
"Quit a job i absolutely hated.
Where i was before, workplace culture was come in early, work through breaks and lunch, work late. benefits were 'meh' and vacation time was capped at 3 weeks, no pension. pay was ok though."
"Now, its a 7 hr work day, pension, decent benefits, 5 weeks vacation and 0 stress job. its been 10 years, i stilld ont make as much, but the work/life balance blows that out of the water, not to mention i wont be working until i am 60."
2. creamdreammeme learned to stop projecting their insecurities onto others.
"Stopped assuming that people’s thoughts about me were at all similar to that extremely critical voice in my head. It’s still somewhat of a struggle to stay positive... but, overall, being yourself and staying present when with others really reduces anxiety. “Peaceful” would be a good word to describe it."
3. SocietyEff learned the importance of listening to their body.
"Regulating my alcohol intake. Paying attention in general to how my body reacts to what I introduce it to."
4. TheCripplingDevice knows the power of a healthy breakfast.
"Doing my research on nutrition and making myself a decent breakfast."
5. toujourspret thinks you should go for that job application, because you never know.
"Applying for a job I didn't think I was qualified for. It doubled my salary and let me move to a place I'd only ever dreamed of living in."
6. jennifernb24 has found solace in admitting mistakes.
"Not being afraid to admit when I’m wrong. For years, I was obsessed with being correct about everything. This semester, one of my professors said that it’s okay if we are not experts in the material yet. From then on, I’ve actually been better at admitting when I do not know an answer or saying the wrong answer in class without cringing/hating myself."
7. ejrodrig knows the peace that comes with house plants.
"I got a lot of house plants to put all over my house. Makes my home environment look beautiful and feel homey, fresh, and just all around better.
Edit: If you have any pets, make sure to look up what plants are safe for your furry friend before purchasing a plant!"
8. CAWWW knows that mental health is worth a paycut.
"Getting a job I didnt hate. Im so much happier now even though im making 1/2 as much."
9. On the other hand, traggie knows that finding a doable job with money frees up other parts of your life.
"My version of this is getting a job that paid me money (and that I like). I tried pursuing a career that I thought I'd love, but it turns out I hated it AND I was poor as hell. So yeah, my life is infinitely better after finding something that I enjoy but that also provides a stable income that allows me to budget and save and travel and generally be an adult."
10. m4t3u5LP lives by the "five minute rule."
"If someone asks me to do something and it will take me 5 minutes or less to do it, I'll do it immediately. It doesn't sound like a lot, but I never realized how much stuff I put off until later and then promptly forgot about. Also, once you've done one 5 minute task, it's easier to just go and do the next. I became much more productive and saved myself a lot of time and effort at the same time."
11. davidducker learned what a game changer vegetables are.
"Eating veggies. My mum rarely fed us veggies. And we had constant digestive issues. As soon as I moved out on my own I started eating veggies and have rarely had an upset stomach since. It was literally daily agony eating nothing but meat and carbs."
12. KZimmy has an excellent sock hack.
"Buying all the same socks. No more folding, no more matching, no more looking for missing sock bros. Just throw them all in a drawer, reach in, grab two and get your day started right."
13. ponsies vouches for the power of therapy.
"Admitting that I needed a therapist. As a teenager with strict parents, if I was caught saying anything against them I was automatically grounded, so I couldn't let out my emotions and I felt like a double agent in my own house. With a therapist, I could work through my problems without the risk of being in trouble."
14. Brentusfirmus knows how hard it can be to make decisions based on actual desire.
"Making decisions based on what I really want, not on what I think others want or expect of me. It was always so easy to put others’ needs first, because it meant that I never had to take the trouble to figure out what I really wanted, or to negotiate with others to get it. Just go along with everyone else, that’s easy and makes you likeable. But it doesn’t make you happy, because it means your needs are often not being met."
"The real turning point for me was the realisation that wanting something does not instantly equate to a decision to go out and get it. Verbalising a desire is not tantamount to forcing your will on others. For example, if someone asks you what you wanna eat, instead of saying “oh whatever you want, I don’t mind”, there’s nothing wrong with stating your preference, saying that you’re open to other ideas and entering into a negotiation to find some common ground. People actually appreciate you being clear about what you want, it makes things easier for everyone."
"For bigger stuff: once you realise you want something, sit with it for a bit. Then ask yourself: how moral do I think my desire is? Can I proceed without damaging my integrity? What are the practical/other ramifications for myself and others? Can you live with whatever decision you make? If you are missing vital information from others, ask them for it to help you decide."
"Most importantly, don’t waste time wondering about whether you’re allowed to want something. You do already, so that’s that. Just acknowledge the desire, then set about deciding whether you‘re going to go out and get it. That way, even if you decide not to, you’ll know what the desire is and why you’re not fulfilling it, rather than shutting it down automatically at the source.
I’m so much happier now!!"
15. horriblethinker learned you can't be best friends with everyone the hard way.
"Trying to be friends with everyone to the point you have no true friends with anyone. Took me a long time because I love to help people but the people who use you abuse you and the people who don't need you don't ever care to see you. It's still hard right now though. I don't have any close friends but I somehow feel more comfortable than before. I still want to do something to help but I decided I'm going to start recycling, go on walks to pick up trash, and concentrate more on myself for once. If I'm ever meant to have a best friend they will find me, I guess. Sometimes it's hard not having someone to speak to but I'll get over it eventually."
16. PM_ME_YOUR_HUGETITS's kitchen game was changed by the right knife.
"Get a good cutting/kitchen knife. It's amazing."
17. AlphaTangoFoxtrt swears by fiber supplements.
"Taking fiber supplements. I now shit like clockwork, twice a day, and even after a night of drinking, I have never had more than a 3-wipe to clean. I'll never go back to not taking them."
"The quality of my shits has just been absolutely magical. I wish I knew of this sooner. Try it for a month, you'll never want to stop. No more peanut butter in a shag carpet, no more mud streaks, no more wiping yourself raw, it's life changing."
18. jimmyjoejohnston learned to value alone time.
"I gave up on finding a wife/girlfriend and just started doing my own thing, go to eat alone, go on vacation alone , go to the movies alone and honestly I have never been happier."
19. Paddlingmyboat wishes they'd quit socially drinking sooner.
"I started drinking at a young age mostly because I was shy and introverted and it helped me come out of my shell. It was a way to be able to talk to people. It became a crutch. I've had some great times, but since I've stopped drinking at the late age of 64, I'm beginning to feel so much better and wonder how different and more fulfilling my life could have been if I'd just tackled my insecurities when I was younger rather than turning to alcohol."
20. dottmatrix knows how important taking care of your teeth is.
"I had a decayed wisdom tooth with an exposed nerve, and I lived with it for ten years, when I didn't have dental or disposable income. My life changed the day I had it pulled. If there's something wrong with your teeth, find a way to get it taken care of. I spent a decade in pain whenever I drank something cold or chewed on the left side of my mouth, and I could have had it corrected much sooner if I'd had my act together."