20 people share the simple habits that drastically changed their lives for the better.

Life is full of unpredictable tragedy and seemingly endless factors out of our personal control. In the storms of this chaos it can be all too easy to forget we have autonomy and control over anything at all. But still, despite the vastness of the abyss, there are a lot of daily habits that can change our overall quality of life.

One of the absolute hardest parts about starting healthy habits is being able to pinpoint what needs to change. The toll of effort is one factor, but being able to clearly recognize the ways we're screwing ourselves over often takes an outside perspective. Which is yet another reason hearing other people's stories can be a great way to get a healthier outlook on our daily habits.

To this very point, in a recent Reddit thread people shared the life-changing habits they wished they'd implemented sooner, and these are all good to be reminded of.

1. klevenisms204 is all about quitting jobs you hate.