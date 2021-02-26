20 people share the skeleton in their closet they never want the public to know.

While fame often comes with wealth and a bevy of opportunities, it also comes with a cost. Once someone reaches a certain level of fame, they start living under a gigantic microscope, and fans and critics alike spend time picking apart every detail of their lives.

Even the most meticulous celebrities who scrub their image and keep private are bound to have some past skeletons uncovered by a voyeuristic public. So, while the trappings of fame can look glamorous to the rest of us, the reality is more stressful than it seems.

So, as a thought experiment of sorts, people on a popular Reddit thread shared which skeletons in their closet they'd freak out about if they were famous.