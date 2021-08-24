20 people share small life changes and habits that can improve your life in 5 years.

It's all too easy to look back on your life and think about all the changes you could've made years ago to set yourself up now. To a point, reflecting on this can serve as a compass for what you want to change about your life moving forward, but only if you use that hindsight as fuel for the future instead of a reason to stew in regret.

The well-known Chinese proverb captures it best: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."

So, to this point, people in a popular Reddit thread shared the changes people can make now that will pay off five years from now.

Registered dental hygienist weighing in on this- IF you have to brush only once a day (due to depression, exhaustion, laziness, whatever) please please please brush at NIGHT 🌙