20 people share small life changes and habits that can improve your life in 5 years.

It's all too easy to look back on your life and think about all the changes you could've made years ago to set yourself up now. To a point, reflecting on this can serve as a compass for what you want to change about your life moving forward, but only if you use that hindsight as fuel for the future instead of a reason to stew in regret.
The well-known Chinese proverb captures it best: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."
So, to this point, people in a popular Reddit thread shared the changes people can make now that will pay off five years from now.
Registered dental hygienist weighing in on this-
IF you have to brush only once a day (due to depression, exhaustion, laziness, whatever) please please please brush at NIGHT 🌙
I see so many patients on a regular basis who only brush once a day in the morning. But what they don't realize is when we go to bed at night everything we ate/drank throughout the day as well as the plaque/bacteria in our mouths just sit completely undisturbed all. night. long. Whether this be 5, 6, 7, or 8 hours. This contributes to a lower pH which leads to cavities, and dry mouth some people experience during the night puts you at an even higher risk for tooth decay. Your salivary glands slow their function while you sleep so not much is moving around at all like it would be while we are active during the day.