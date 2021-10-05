20 people share petty situations where someone got drunk on power.

When we think of someone drunk on power, we often think of conniving world leaders, rich overseers, and people who have more power than they know what to do with. Their drunkenness comes from a place of abundance and having too much, and while it can be gross and terrifying to behold, it also contextually makes sense.

However, not all people need ample power to get drunk on it. There are lightweights who become intoxicated at the smallest amount of power, and watching them try to flaunt or abuse their slightly elevated status can be a whole cautionary tale.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the smallest amount of power they've seen someone get drunk on, and it's a doozy.