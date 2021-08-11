20 people share their ‘sneaky’ moves as teens they now know their parents saw through.

Are you really a teenager if you're not convinced your parents are bumbling idiots who have no idea what it's like to be young? One of the core experiences of the teen years is the pressing conviction that your parents just don't understand, and to be fair, in many cases they don't.

When it's not fueling online rants or rebellious fashion, this conviction can inspire teens to keep big secrets and make sneaky plans they're convinced their parents could never catch onto.

Of course, once you get a little older, it's clear that teens are much less sneaky than they seem. Also, most of us don't forget what it felt like at that age. So, adults can imagine and anticipate many of the antics teens get into.

With this perspective in mind, it can be funny to look back on all the things we thought our parents were oblivious to, that they likely knew about all along.