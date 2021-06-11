20 people share something they’ve done that was so shady they ended up on a list.

If you've ever made a morbid joke while going through TSA, told the wrong person you were an international criminal, or made a Google search that feels like it should be illegal, then you may have a sneaking suspicion you're on a list somewhere.
Whether or not that suspicion is based in reality, it can be equal parts entertaining and wild to look back on those moments that feel incriminating.
Hopefully, I'm not put on a list for writing this.
When TurboTax was exciting and new to me, I used it to do my taxes (as was the custom of the time) and one of the questions it asked was 'What is your occupation?'
So obviously I put in 'Assassin' temporarily so I could see if my girlfriend thought it was funny. She was wrong, btw, she didn't, and I was so firm in my disagreement with her obviously wrong interpretation that I neglected to change it back.