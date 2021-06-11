20 people share something they’ve done that was so shady they ended up on a list.

If you've ever made a morbid joke while going through TSA, told the wrong person you were an international criminal, or made a Google search that feels like it should be illegal, then you may have a sneaking suspicion you're on a list somewhere.

Whether or not that suspicion is based in reality, it can be equal parts entertaining and wild to look back on those moments that feel incriminating.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared something they've done that has likely landed them on a list somewhere.

Hopefully, I'm not put on a list for writing this.

1. From Chairboy:

When TurboTax was exciting and new to me, I used it to do my taxes (as was the custom of the time) and one of the questions it asked was 'What is your occupation?'