20 people share something they learned embarrassingly late in life.

The truth about Santa or the dog that "went to a farm," how to cut an avocado, the best way to do a 20% tip in your head when paying the check at a restaurant--sometimes life lessons and facts about our existence come a bit later than you expected...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you learn at an embarrassingly late age?" people were ready to reveal what they discovered long after everyone else...

That puffer fish don't use air to inflate. - skewed-perceptions

I learned, when I was 46-years-old, that my pet ducks we had as children, did not in fact fly south for the winter. Every winter. My entire family laughed at me when my mom let that little fact slip, after she had a few too many glasses of wine. - RusselTheWonderCat

I thought everyone’s mouth got itchy when eating bananas. Almost 40 years old and find out I’m somewhat allergic to them. - tbr6742

