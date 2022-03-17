20 people share something they learned embarrassingly late in life.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you learn at an embarrassingly late age?" people were ready to reveal what they discovered long after everyone else...
That puffer fish don't use air to inflate. - skewed-perceptions
I learned, when I was 46-years-old, that my pet ducks we had as children, did not in fact fly south for the winter. Every winter. My entire family laughed at me when my mom let that little fact slip, after she had a few too many glasses of wine. - RusselTheWonderCat
I thought everyone’s mouth got itchy when eating bananas. Almost 40 years old and find out I’m somewhat allergic to them. - tbr6742
That “rolling your eyes” isn’t fully making a circle with your eyeballs. - SadBisexualMusic