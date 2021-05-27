20 people share a specific moment that changed the course of their life.

Most of our lives are shaped by small seemingly invisible forces. Each decision we make sets off a course of small consequences, for better or worse, and the domino effect of defining moments can move so rapidly it's hard to pin down our "fork in the road" moments.
Still, there are some moments that stand out obviously as a turning point for our perspective or circumstances, and it can be clarifying to look back on them and how far we've come.
It's fascinating what can affect us.
When I decided that alcohol would not control my life. It cost me my girlfriend and my self respect. Started going to the gym, and swimming twice a week. It changed me in so many ways, and my body shape changed and I felt loads more confident. 9 months later I got back with my girlfriend (now wife) and we have two fantastic kids. Thank you mum for the one most important piece of advice you ever gave me x