20 people share stories of accidentally seeing something they shouldn't have.

There's a distinct feeling that hits your gut when you walk in on something you weren't meant to see.
Whether it's a violent or illegal situation, a NSFW love scene, or an intimate and loaded conversation, it's easy to tell when you weren't supposed to see something, but sometimes more difficult to exit gracefully.
When I was like 5 I walked in on my dad jerking off in the bathroom. He shouted "I DON'T NEED YOUR HELP" and shut the door in my face.
I was a nanny in my early 20s. I witnessed two babies take their first steps and had to pretend it never happened. I didn’t want their parents to be sad!
My roommate had invited some guests I didn't know to spend the night. One of them was a gorgeous 18 yr old blonde. She ended up sleeping alone on the couch. The next day I come out of my room to find that she is the only other one there. Rather than ask me to leave, she just tells me to turn around while she puts on her bra. I turned around and realized there was a mirror in front of me. Before I could react she had whipped her shirt off. They were spectacular, but I could never let her know what I saw.