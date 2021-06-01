20 people share stories of accidentally seeing something they shouldn't have.

There's a distinct feeling that hits your gut when you walk in on something you weren't meant to see.

Whether it's a violent or illegal situation, a NSFW love scene, or an intimate and loaded conversation, it's easy to tell when you weren't supposed to see something, but sometimes more difficult to exit gracefully.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who have accidentally seen something they shouldn't have shared their stories.

When I was like 5 I walked in on my dad jerking off in the bathroom. He shouted "I DON'T NEED YOUR HELP" and shut the door in my face.

I was a nanny in my early 20s. I witnessed two babies take their first steps and had to pretend it never happened. I didn’t want their parents to be sad!

3. From fwubglubbel: