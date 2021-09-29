20 people share stories of the biggest bullet they ever dodged.

If you've ever barely dodged a bullet, then you know just how close to the edge things can get. Life is full of stray bullets, both metaphorical and literal, and avoiding them requires the perfect mixture of attention and luck.

While it's never a good feeling to realize just how much danger or trouble you could fall into, it can be amazing to look back on times you barely avoided it.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the bigged bullet they dodged, and it's a wild ride.

1. From MrKotoulas:

Sold my bar and grill business in August 2019, right before COVID.

2. From femerem962: