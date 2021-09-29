20 people share stories of the biggest bullet they ever dodged.

If you've ever barely dodged a bullet, then you know just how close to the edge things can get. Life is full of stray bullets, both metaphorical and literal, and avoiding them requires the perfect mixture of attention and luck.
While it's never a good feeling to realize just how much danger or trouble you could fall into, it can be amazing to look back on times you barely avoided it.
Sold my bar and grill business in August 2019, right before COVID.
Years ago I lived in Vancouver and liked to go for long walks (beautiful city to do so). I was heading to a friend's first to drop something off and cut through a neighborhood with a lot of South East Asian immigrants ( the ones I got to talk to were mostly from Vietnam). I was aware of a van behind me but it was midday and there were people out, so it was only a passing thought.