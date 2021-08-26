20 people share stories of their most bittersweet experience.

Life is full of dramatic ups and downs, but some of the most intense moments fall somewhere between the two, a bittersweet combination of connection and grief or hope and loss.

Reconnecting with a long lost friend at a mutual's funeral falls under the umbrella of bittersweet moments, or finally achieving a goal once you no longer prioritize it, or falling in love with someone right when they need to move away.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most bittersweet moment in their life, and a lot of these could be made into songs.

About ten years ago just before she died of lung cancer, my mom called me by my childhood nickname, told me she loved me and then fell asleep. That was the last thing she ever said to me. I was 35 when she died and she hadn't called me that nickname in maybe 30 years. I still tear up thinking about it.

2. From afrocircus6969: