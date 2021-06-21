20 people share stories of the breakup they still regularly think about.

Even the most amicable of breakups are difficult to handle, otherwise, our world wouldn't be flooded with albums and art dedicated to the painstaking process of resetting your life after the end of a relationship.

However, while the emotional fall-out of ending things with someone is never a walk in the park, some breakups affect the course of our lives dramatically more, sometimes even altering our entire worldview.

While rumination can become self-destructive when it becomes a cyclical exercise, returning to a past breakup to glean knowledge or reflect on where our lives have been can be quite useful.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the breakup they still return to in their mind, why it bugs them, and what ultimately happened.

Someone broke up with me in the middle of a lake on a paddle board. "I don't think it's working right now". Why would you wait until you're in the middle of the lake on a two-person paddle board.

2. From DrCardboardBox69: