One man's passing statement is another man's life changing moment.There are times when a seemingly arbitrary exchange can linger in our brain for years as a compass. A few choice words can ring true in ways that shift our perspective. and imbue us with confidence when we need it most. In many of these cases, the person who dropped wisdom on us didn't even realize the extent of their influence.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared stories of people who changed their perspective without even realizing it.1. From manualpropulsion: "A wheelchair is not a punishment, it's a tool that gives you independence." Just an offhand remark by my occupational therapist, but it helped shift my thinking about my disability. 2. From el_pobbster: It was a professor that I crossed in the halls of my college back in the day, told me how he was worried for me. Said I was one of the smartest students he'd ever taught but was worried I was going down a dark path. Told me to keep my head up and keep striving for the best. When I finally reached rock bottom and decided to quit drugs and get sober, his words sounded loud in my mind and kept me going through the tough times. Four years sober and a year away from a degree in high school education! Couldn't be prouder! I only wish he hadn't passed away so I could thank him. 3. From OnCloudTen: When I was in high school, I slacked off the first few years. It's not that I wasn't capable, but all my friends attended this one private school and I wasn't a fan of our public HS. We were short on money, and this was a few years after my father passed away, so my mom just couldn't afford to send me. Needless to say, I failed a few courses freshman and sophomore year. It got to the point where I needed to attend summer school for one of the classes (ironically, it was biology - one of my favorite subjects). I attended the sign-up session with my mom, where we stood in line for over an hour. We finally got to the front desk, and the lady mentioned that we had to pay $200 (obviously, because how else were teachers going to get paid for students to learn over the summer?) I remember my mom pulling out her checkbook and signing the check without saying a word. She wasn't disappointed. She wasn't mad. She just signed the check as if it were her duty. It was not her duty. It was my fault for choosing to slack off. It was my fault for her having to pay $200 when I attended a free public school. We needed that money, but she gave it away without hesitation to help me. That moment was a turning point - not just for HS, but for my life. I decided to focus on my studies, and got straight A's both junior and senior year. I graduated HS with 6 college credits and a little scholarship (most improved). I attended college afterwards, and have now been with my company for around 4 years. To her, she was just paying $200 because her son decided to slack off, but to me, it meant the world and I will never forget that moment. It was the best $200 we've ever spent. It changed my life. 4. From roreymurphy: I had a teacher tell me “you’re allowed to make mistakes, it’s okay”. I now think of it every single day. For big and little decisions. 5. From acrusty: I had a teacher in gymnasium say he didn’t become an engineer because they are anti social. I thought hey I’m antisocial that would be great. 10 years later I’m an engineer because of his words. The irony is that this job has improved my communication and social skills more than anything before. 6. From SverigeEllerByst: My dog just existed. Really brought so much joy into my life. Not a joke. 7. From armandomanatee: I met a lady in college. We got along well. Started having brunch every other Thursday after class. I was a depressed 19 year old idiot. She was a middle aged woman with teenagers. But we jived well and enjoyed similar things. She said one comment that saved my life. She casually mentioned that she suffered from depression and her therapist and medication was helping. She was the first person in my entire life who admitted to being depressed, needing therapy, and wasn’t ashamed or thought it weird. I had never even met someone who had gasp an actual therapist (or actually admitted it). Growing up my family was the opposite. I grew up with “there are kids starving in Africa, and you’ve got ___ and ___. You’re so lucky to be in a fortunate position. You can’t be depressed, you have ___. Blah blah.” I had my suicide planned out, was horrifically depressed, self-harming and faking “I’m fine” all over the place. Her one comment is the ONLY thing that allowed me to seek help. And she had said it so casually. I moved and we drifted apart. But six or so years later I (more eloquently) wrote her what I wrote above. Telling her, her minor comment had one of the greatest impacts in my life and to please come to my wedding. She did, I got to hug her and meet her husband. Would recommend. 8. From jk013x: When I was a little kid my grandfather's best friend told me "It's up to you to decide what makes you happy. Don't let anyone decide that for you, not even your granddad." I'm sure he forgot about it soon after, but it's one of my first concrete memories and is a big part of why I don't hate my life. 9. From naaatssann: “Thank you for being with me through those hard times” My friend. Changed my entire perspective when helping people. 10. From slayman2001: After I graduated from University I was meandering around and just delivering pizza for income. Although it was delivering pizza in a college town so I was actually making a lot of money. Anyway one night I was delivering a pizza to one of the student dormitories and this guy sucker punched me trying to take the pizza. After that I decided to get my act together and I applied to go to law school. That was almost 30 years ago. I'm sure he has no idea how my life changed. 11. From That1RandomDud3: My dad getting me Naruto ninja storm for the Xbox 360. I'm the biggest f*cking weeb, and it was because of him doing that years ago. 12. From Flyboy002: I was one time going through a really hard point in my life in high school and one day I was in class and felt like just giving up. My teacher somehow noticed, must have read my mind or some shit, but he asked me to stay behind after class. I stuck around and he asked me what was wrong. I ended up spilling everything to him, ruined relationships, family issues, my grandfather had just died. I talked well into the next period while he just listened to me. After he finished he smiled and just said "This is a good day, your at your lowest point" I asked him how the f*ck it could be good, and all he said was "well you can only go up from your lowest point." That completely changed my life, I have never been that low in my life and have become so much more at peace with myself. I still keep in touch but I honestly don't think he remembers saying that to me. 13. From DeBaun037: Two of my friends convinced me to join the school fencing team last year. I loved it. I’m horrible, really really bad, but I couldn’t care less. I think because the sport is based around stabbing, everyone who does it is really nice. I absolutely love everyone on my team. They’re all incredibly supportive. This leads me to the specific instance I remember, it was our second tournament last year, and I made it to Direct Eliminations. I had no chance, and I think my teammates knew that, but every last one of them came and sat by the strip. It was one of the best feelings. I never made it out of pools after that, but I always stayed to watch until every kid from my team was out, because I know how nice it is to have someone supporting you. I highly doubt the now college freshman, the sophomores, or the senior captains remember this instance but damn, it was nice. 14. From a_large_soda: When I was young I was a total f*ckwit. Dressed very bad (worn out and sh*t as a form of rebellion) and had a cocky 'idgaf' attitude. Years of watching sh*tty Hollywood movies had me brain washed that you just have to 'be yourself'. But that's a problem when you're a young teen and 'yourself' is a cocky know it all that goes out of his way to look like a bum. But one day I befriended this overly honest but cool older guy that spit some truth into my face. He told me to put in more effort in school and I realized that all the "you don't need school man, school is for nerds, even Einstein failed math man, just get a passing grade and let it be maaan" I heard so many times in my life was actually bullsh*t. He asked about my history with girls I said I didn't care about them and they didn't like about me. He respected that but asked how it came that no girls were ever interested in me. I said I didn't know. I did know. I was ugly, weird (in a bad way), cringy, unfunny and most of all annoying but what he said I didn't know. I was 'uninteresting'. I had nothing to show for myself. I wasn't athletic, I wasn't smart,I wasn't successful and I wasn't social. He knew I wasn't looking for a gf or anything, but he made me realize that since girls were attracted to positive characteristics, the fact that no girls liked me said a lot about me as a person. That was the day I decided to better myself. He has no idea how much I changed for the better since that very conversation and how big of an impact he had on me. 15. From KnittingforHouselves: We have a professor at my university, he is the world top in his field. He is an old gentleman, seriously gives out Dumbledore vibes, and he is the kindest person. Once at his seminar (I was incredibly lucky to get there), I tried my best to always be prepared etc and he noticed. He'd ask me the hard questions, remembered me by name etc. One day I was under-prepared due to some family drama, and once more, when nobody knew the answer, the professor asked me. He looked at me with a huge expectation and my heart sank because i had no idea...so after a moment I decided to be honest and said "I am very sorry, I don't know." I expected him to be disappointed in me, but instead he smiled and said "good answer, it takes a whole lot of courage to admit we don't know. It is a skill any good academic needs to learn." Ever since then I've been way more secure in my learning and have used this sentence to encourage my friends and now my students too. 16. From Cannabilistichokie: Probably my second grade teacher. I had an absolute sh*t home life growing up. The summer before second grade we moved to a new city. Before we lived in a very low income area and I had a terrible education. When I got to my new school in second grade I still couldn't write and I really struggled to read. They were going to put me back in first grade and possibly put me in the remedial class. My teacher though knew how extremely low my self esteem was and how much I hated myself and new it would send me down a terrible path in life. So she begged the principal to let her work with me every day after school to catch me up. He only gave her the semester for me to show noticeable signs of progress or he was sending me back to first grade. Well by the end of the semester I didn't just make progress I caught up to the students in the class. And by the end of the year I was the top student in my class. From there on I made straight As in every class I took through high school. I won grants for research in undergrad and won awards for my research and was even published. Then I went into the working world and now have my CPA and am very successful. All because she took a mere 30 minutes a day after class to work with me. If it wasn't for her I never would have escaped my home life and I probably would have never amounted to anything. She really changed my life. I wish there was someway I could find her and thank her. 17. From JustLeeGuy: Just called me a reliable guy, first genuine compliment that I'd heard in about a year and one of the few I've heard during my life so far. 18. From Routine-Opinion1471: An English professor (got his Ph.D. at Yale) was returning our mid-term exams and said "Before I return these I'd like to read some of what one you wrote. It may be the best writing I've ever read by an undergraduate." He began reading and I felt defeated, thinking "My God what an intellect. I'll never be as smart as whoever wrote this." Suddenly I recognized it. I wrote it. It just sounded unrecognizable when he read it. I may not be an "intellect", but sometimes I remember that day when people try to make me feel inferior. 19. From jessbee11: Not necessarily for me, but a lady who bred cats passed away and her grandson was just trying to get rid of them. A friend of mine was trying to find a kitten for her mum, and was in a really dark place at the time. She went to meet the cats, and was horrified at the condition this dude was keeping the cats in while he tried to get rid of them...so she took them all. 5 cats, one of them pregnant and it had 3 kittens. Watching her take over caring for these cats was beautiful. It gave her such a purpose. She rehomed most of them but a few she bonded with and they are still a part of her family to this day. She still struggles, but I am eternally grateful to this guy for handing those cats over to her, and being able to see her blossom as a foster mum. As an added fun bonus, I took in one of those kittens myself, and my Monty is still the love of my life to this day! 20. From Godot28: A coworker of mine gave me a place to stay after I had a breakdown in 2013. We just hung out during work, but never really were super close. Her doing that set up this weird life-altering rube goldberg machine that led me to where I am. I've been trying pinpoint the moment in my life where someone I met changed it, and she'd probably be the most significant. We did a lot for each other in that period of my life, but a few years later I learned she never considered us friends. As much as that hurt to find out, I'm still grateful to her.