20 people share stories of experiences that made them say: 'that was fun, let's never do that again.'

We all have experiences that make us say "that was fun, but I'd like to never do that again."

In some cases, it's an experience so wild and disorienting doing it twice could break our brains. While other situations truly aren't fun at all in the moment, but make for a great one-off story.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared experiences that made them say "that was fun, let's never do that again," and they truly run the gamut emotionally.

1. From SheriffBartholomew:

One of my best friends jumped out of a moving car going about 30 mph. When we went back for him and asked WTH, he said he read that Jim Morrison used to do that and he wanted to see what it was like. We asked him what it was like and he said “well, I’m not going to do it again."

2. From RektFace56:

Getting wasted. Every time I wake up hungover I tell myself I'll never do it again, it rarely lasts more than a few months...