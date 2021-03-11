20 people share stories of foreshadowing in their own lives.

The best movies know how to play with foreshadowing. In some cases, there's an object in the beginning that shows up later, a passing exchange that hints at future fates, or a side character whose presence makes more sense with more plot reveal. Connecting a moment of foreshadowing to its arc is deeply satisfying, and while it's clean cut in movies, it can be harder to pinpoint in our everyday lives.

However, just because it's harder to see doesn't mean foreshadowing doesn't happen all the time to real people. Once you zoom out and reflect, it can be eerie to spot all of the moments of foreshadowing that surround us.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared real life examples of foreshadowing they've witnessed.

1. From ConneryFTW: