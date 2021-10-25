20 people share stories of times their gut told them: 'we need to leave right now.'

If you've ever felt the overwhelming sense of danger that precedes the need to get out of a place or situation ASAP, then you know that the body has a knowledge the conscious brain often doesn't.
The gift of fear, in situations where something is awry, can be a lifesaver that pushes us away from shady outcomes before we fully realize what we're running from. Even in scenarios where the red flags are obvious and glaring, a strong gut feeling can help you move quick and efficiently.
I was overseas at a competition and my friends and I left the after-party. We part ways with me going my own way. Almost immediately I see a few men on the other side of the road, out the front of a bar, look up, nudge each other and say something between them. As I walked past I see them cross the road to walk behind me. Mentally I’m thinking oh sh*t, the rest of my walk would be down a dark, and sometimes very quiet stretch of road. I turn down a shorter street and pick up my pace a bit, and sure enough, the men follow but I’ve put some more distance between us.