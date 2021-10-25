20 people share stories of times their gut told them: 'we need to leave right now.'

If you've ever felt the overwhelming sense of danger that precedes the need to get out of a place or situation ASAP, then you know that the body has a knowledge the conscious brain often doesn't.

The gift of fear, in situations where something is awry, can be a lifesaver that pushes us away from shady outcomes before we fully realize what we're running from. Even in scenarios where the red flags are obvious and glaring, a strong gut feeling can help you move quick and efficiently.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most terrifying "we need to leave now" moments they've ever experienced, and what exactly transpired.

1. From Grieie: