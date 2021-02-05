20 people share stories of things that happened at the exact right moment.

There are some experiences that only have their full effect if they happen at the precise right moment, not one second sooner and not one second later.

Running into a long-lost friend on the street is only possible if you're both walking down the street at the same moment, while barely avoiding a fatal accident comes down to a matter of seconds. Which is to say, timing truly is everything, and these extreme examples only emphasize just how much a minute counts.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared stories of things that happened at the exact right moment.

1. From OP: