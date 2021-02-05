20 people share stories of things that happened at the exact right moment.

There are some experiences that only have their full effect if they happen at the precise right moment, not one second sooner and not one second later.
Running into a long-lost friend on the street is only possible if you're both walking down the street at the same moment, while barely avoiding a fatal accident comes down to a matter of seconds. Which is to say, timing truly is everything, and these extreme examples only emphasize just how much a minute counts.
Two years ago my wife and I took a quick weekend trip to St. Louis. There was an issue with the first hotel we had reservations at so we started making phone calls in the phone book to find a new one. We get one for a reasonable last minute rate, being unfamiliar with the area we approach the hotel and the first words I utter are Oh My God, we cannot stay here. Talk about sex worker motel, I'm pretty sure there was one soliciting on the balcony above us.