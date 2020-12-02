Most jobs that involve customer service are the opposite of sexy. There are long hours, repetitive and frustrating interactions, limiting rule structures, and not enough pay.But occasionally, there is a flirtatious exchange with a customer that leads to a cinematic hookup, something that sounds plucked straight out of an adult movie - but happened in real life.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the sexual encounters, flirtations, and hookups they've had with a customer from their job.1. From OP: For me I received a completely random BJ from a hotel maid earlier this year. I was showering and she showed up asking if I needed towels and stuff. I politely said no, I'm good, I'm showering, please come back another time. Five minutes later, I'm finished showering and just started getting dressed but only had a pair of shorts on and was shirtless. She randomly shows up at my room again and was apparently impressed with my muscles. I don't work out, but I'm not fat or disgusting or anything. She asked if she could touch my biceps. I obliged. She then began to rub my chest w/o permission and we all know where this was going. On top of all this I was sharing a room with a friend who just stepped out for a minute to grab some buffet-styled breakfast in the lobby. Snuck in the BJ by about 3 minutes. Phew. I never tipped a hotel maid before (I don't travel much) but I did that time. I was also a little paranoid I'd catch a STD or I was about to be blackmailed or something, but it never happened. I am still amazed by this encounter to this day. 2. From TacoBMMonster: When I was a cab driver, I had this woman about ten years older (early thirties) flirting with me the whole way. We pulled up in front of her apartment building, and she said, "So, are you going to come in, or are you going to stay here in the cab?" Confused, I responded, "Uh, I stay in the cab," then thought to myself, "Doesn't she understand how this works?" Ten minutes later, driving several miles away, I realized what was going on. 3. From gorgebulsht: As a pizza delivery dude: Delivered to a strip bar and had several of the women gather around and group grope me for my "tip". I got boobs rubbed all over me by 3 or 4 women. Hot women. Very nice. We all fought for the strip club deliveries. A very short woman (I'm very tall) and her husband answered the door. He went to write a check and she immediately whispered to me, "I love tall men. It gets me so hot." She gave me her cell. I never called. Multiple mid-f*ck, sheets held up partially covering her nakedness, girls. For some reason the guys always send the girl. Not that I'm complaining. Invited to play strip poker by two drunk girls. Asked to sit and watch a porno with a bachelorette party (the girls took pictures of me while wearing my pizza guy uniform as we all sat on the couch and watch people bone). Had a women draw me an astonishingly accurate pencil rendering of her vagina. That was kind of weird and she was extremely unattractive but the drawing was really amazingly well done. As a gas station attendant: Had a woman ask me to measure my erect penis for her, outline it on a piece of paper and give it to her. I went into the bathroom and did as she asked. Nothing came of it though she seemed quite excited to have it. As a busboy: Invited to go watch a porno and "try some of the scenes out" at this women's place. Her roommate and boyfriend were there. On the sofa. Watching. ** As a clerk in a store:** Had a woman in surgical scrubs give me her number out of the blue. Had a rather heavy Black woman tell me that her friend liked my beard and thought I was hot. Then her friend walked up and turned out to be smoking hot as hell (like Halle Berry hot). I was living in my mom's basement at the time, though, and driving her station wagon for wheels so I chickened out. I'll regret that for as long as I live... lol. Had another Black woman who said I was cute and asked me to give her a ride home when I got off work. I did and she flirted the whole way, graphically describing her favorite sex acts, before announcing that she "likes her chocolate dark" and then getting out at her house (later I wished I had told her that "white chocolate is just as sweet" but in reality I think I said something like "derp?") On the plus side I discovered that I was easily manipulated by cute women. And throughout all of these, by FAR the most common encounter...gay guys. If I were gay I would have been set for life. I was approached so many times by gay guys at all of these jobs that I can't even recall all of them. Everything from them having a hardcore gay scene paused on the big screen TV just as I arrive with their pizza, answering the door in undies and asking me in for drinks, plain old asking me if I like guys, offering to blow me on the spot (this from a man wearing a local high school's varsity jacket with "Coach" on it), etc. The worst of all, though, was the obese guy who answered the door in his sagging, white underwear and dirty socks and handed me a folded over check with a load of c*m holding it stuck closed. 4. From turlian: I was working in IT and was asked by one of the managers if I could swing by his place and take a look at his home office computer. I knew for a fact that his wife was in amateur porn. I show up at his place and she answers the door in a bathrobe. In my best fake deep voice I say, "I'm here to fix your computer". Just as expected she says, "Ok, cool. It's over there. Seems to be an internet connection problem." :| 5. From zzzzip: I was delivering Pizzas about 10 years ago. At about 10pm I knocked on a customer's door and two girls around 5 years older than me answered (I was 18 at the time). I read out their order and asked for the money, usual routine, when one of them looks at me sheepishly and says, "Can both of us take our tops off instead of paying?" I was on auto pilot and hadn't prepared for this at all so I kind of froze for a few seconds as I evaluated the situation. "Sure," I said, because I knew I had a good boss on, I told him what happened and he said he would have done the same. Lucky those things only cost a couple of dollars to make. Funny how vividly I remember that sight. It was a slightly awkward, but glorious few seconds. 6. From minze: When I was in my early 20s I delivered Pizzas on the weekends for extra cash. I was making one of the last runs of the night and when I got to the house a girl answered. She was there with 2 friends, 1 guy, 1 other girl. I saw they guy and knew him from the neighborhood. He called me in and told me the girl that answered the door had an audition at a strip club the next morning and asked if I wanted to see her dance. She said no, she couldn't dance for me. He said if you can't dance for him what makes you think you can dance at a strip club. She ended up giving me a 10 minute dance. While I never found out if she got the job, I expect she did with the excellent show she put on. 7. From WorldWidePants: My first real job in high school (ages ago...sigh), I worked at a Chick-Fil-A in the local mall. The new kids always got stuck with "sampling" -- standing in front of the store with a plate of cut-up chicken on toothpicks for people to try. This duty completely sucked 99% of the time, as it involved endless rejections to try my delicious chicken, followed by trying to keep said chicken away from freeloaders coming around for multiple bites. One day an attractive girl, about 20-22 years old (I was 15) came by with her mother. They tried to strike up a little small talk, but in addition to being generally afraid of females, I could feel my boss' laser vision burning into the back of my head. After some awkward attempts at being cordial, they left and I carried on with my humiliating work. About half an hour later, here they came again. Only this time, the mother handed me an envelope and said, "this is for you, sweetie". They both stood, smiling and staring at me, for what seemed like forever until I realized "DUH...they want me to open it". I did. Inside was a home-made card, with a polaroid photo glued in place -- of the daughter in a very tiny bikini and very suggestive pose. Below the photo was her phone number. I didn't know what to do, so I made an excuse about my boss calling me (f*ck, I was such a tool) and almost ran into the kitchen. The whole thing was new to me, and I was incredibly creeped out by the fact this girl's mother had accompanied her and seemed more interested in this hookup than her daughter did. Never called that number. 8. From TomSwirly: I had a female roommate for a few years who was rather a wild soul. We lived in Brooklyn, in a slightly sketchy neighborhood. One night she went out for cigarettes, and took about 25 minutes to get back, I was a little concerned...she told me (and I had zero reason to believe it was false) that she'd taken the cute Arab boy working behind the counter and had sex with him on a pile of newspapers in the store...he'd locked the door and people were banging on the door to get out. Certainly, when she went in there again some other time with me he went quite red and could barely talk for stammering... 9. From SmaxoSmithKline: Driving a taxi cab - I did it for a summer when I was 24. I picked up an attractive blonde with a nice rack and was giving her a ride home. She lived on the outskirts of town and the drive was approx 30 minutes.. She started telling me about all of her problems with her boyfriend, life, etc. I made suggestions and just tried to be friendly with her. She invited me up for a drink. Blonde german exchange student, or something to that effect (she was 21). She was working at an amusement park. Long ride home, chat, invites me over for a swim at her apartment complexes pool. Group of insurance sales ladies in town for some meeting, pick them up to take them to a casino, they're flirting with me the entire time and ask me to pick them up later. These incidents, on top of many of the other wild experiences I had while driving a cab for just a short time, are priceless. 10. From olgrandad: Walked to Jack-in-the-Box late one night and to get a quick meal. The girl at the register was very obviously flirting with me. Knowing the attraction was mutual, she told me to meet her when her shift ended (which I did). We walked back to my apartment and, after some brief partying, had hot porno sex. This continued for a couple of weeks after which we never saw each other again. Don't remember what her name was but, to this day, the smell of Jack-in-the-Box makes me smile. 11. From rafman81: When I delivered pizza at college I would get invites on a regular basis. Morals are a mother f*cker sometimes though and I just couldn't bring myself to bag completely trashed girls when I was stone sober. My manager called me a p*ssy when I would tell him the stories, and would say don't worry about not come back for a while if you choose to take one of them up on their offer. One time though I did get a handjob in the middle of the street right outside a couple of bars. Thing is the bars were getting out and it was sell time. She started stroking me in my pants (my belt was pretty loose) as people are coming over to buy pizzas. I continued to sell pizzas while she told me about how she'd blow me in the alley for a pizza. This was very tempting, but again morals caught up. On a side note there are tons of deliveries where chicks answer the door in their bras and panties, and for the most part I imagine they were just in the middle of getting railed when the pizza guy shows up. I imagine the conversation going something like: BF: Hey babe will ya go get that. I don't want to answer the door with a boner and it'll probably make his night if you answer like that. GF: Oh you're so bad. I can't wait to eat that pizza. BF: ... 12. From saynotovoodoo: It wasn't a house call, but while working in the library shelving books I had one of those between-the-shelves-eying-each-other encounters. I ended up leading him back to the out of circulation annex with me. I don't think we ever actually said anything to each other. Sometimes, just for fun I would dress the part with knee length pencil skirts and using a #2 [pencil] to put my hair in a french twist. 13. From Bamont: Yeah. So, when I was 19 - there was this chick that worked at the 24 hour convenience store down the street from where I lived. She was older, I think around 25 or so. I'd go in at night sometimes, just kinda hang out and talk with her. I didn't really think anything about it. Well, one night, I was kind of tipsy - decided to head in and talk. Now, this place is normally super quiet. We could talk for an hour and nobody would walk in. So, we got on the subject of sex. She was telling me how it'd been a while and that the guy she was with just didn't cut it anymore, etc. I told her that I had met a few girls but nobody that really made me give them another thought. So, she looked outside - went and locked the door, and we went to the back to the cooler. As soon as we got in there, we were making out. She was wearing a pair of jogging shorts, I turned her around, took them off, wrapped up, and screwed her for about 20 minutes before we heard a knock at the outside door. She told me to ignore it and keep f*cking her. I did. About 10 minutes later, we were both finished. Kinda crazy when I think about it now. I'd see her from time to time after that, but we didn't fool around again (I got into a serious relationship). 14. From Miss_mariss87: My dad lost his virginity to a married 40 year old mom when he stopped by her house working as a door-to-door bible salesman in the late 70s. I kid you not. 15. From SigfriedEtRoy: I work as a pharmacist at a Methadone clinic. I get abused alot, lied to, had a bottle thrown at me, I've been spat at etc. Not the most glamorous job. There are some really nice people who come in though. There was this one nice beautiful girl that comes in that I've had a little crush on for years. She was always very nice, very understanding. Always pays for her drinks. She gets "carries", which means she takes her drinks home with her because her urine is clean. She's been clean ever since I've been working there. One day she shows up about 10 minutes before we close. There's a huge blizzard, but she has to come in to get her drink and carries. I close up the pharmacy and see her waiting at the entrance, putting on her gloves and her hood etc. going to wait for the bus in that blizzard weather. I don't know what came over me, but I have this thing for this girl so I offered to drive her home. She accepts and she gets in the car but says she just needs me to drop her off at the subway station because she lives too far away. While I'm driving she puts her hand on mine which was on the gear shift and starts rubbing it. She tells me how nice I am for driving her. I figured she must be very touchy feely. But she keeps her hand on mine and I can tell she's staring at me, while I'm driving. I look over and smile at her. I was just so alone and it felt so good to have a woman touch me. I drop her off and she gives me a smile then she plants one right on my lips and she keeps saying I'm such a nice guy. I don't know what came over us, but we starting kissing with small pecks, kissing open mouth then a full fledged makeout session ensued. I'm a huge loser, haven't had a girlfriend in years, so against my better judgment I make out with this girl. She's eventually sitting on my lap kissing me. All of a sudden, she's frantically unstrapping my belt. I'm thinking this is a terrible, idea, she's going to f*ck me and I don't have a condom, but I'm so friggin' horny, I can't stop it. She starts giving me a blowjob then we start f*cking. Once we were done, we both got this sort of post-orgasmic guilt. She arranged herself and said goodbye. She still comes in for drinks but she doesn't talk to me that much anymore. Very awkward now. 16. From omen2k: I was traveling around SE Asia alone recently, and one of the hostels I stayed in had lots of housemaids. Being a white guy + travelling alone = I must want a wife or something. I was at this place for about 10 minutes and was swarmed by them. Two of them had a polite fight over who would get to go for it and then I was more or less coerced into taking her number. I'd love to tell you all I shagged her senseless or something but frankly: 1. I really wasn't that interested and 2. AIDS is rampant in the country I was in. 17. From artipants: I had just moved to a new state and the Comcast guy came out to hook up the internet. Of course it was first thing in the morning so I was wearing a random old tshirt and flannel pants, hair wasn't brushed, no make-up on, etc. Apparently that was just his type. He flirted like hell the entire time then asked me out for breakfast saying he would just be late to his next appointment. I invited him back for spaghetti that night instead. Turns out former FLDS kids are beyond screwed in the head, though. He ended up leaving immediately after eating that night because my roommate was home even though she never came out of her room. I didn't hear from him again until a week later when he calls me. I was at work so didn't answer. Half an hour later he shows up to my house asking my roommate where I was, but calling me by the wrong name. He didn't believe her when she said I wasn't there. He kept trying to see past her and then peeked in all the windows when she closed the door on him. So uh...yeah. I guess this was more of an almost sexual encounter than an actual one. 18. From f*ckineverything: Ex-pizza delivery guy in college. I couldn't find this one place and had to call the number on the ticket from my personal cell on the way to get help. Two girls answered, probably young 20s. I'd say they were solid 7s. I was in the zone however and just did the usual quick exchange and left. However, 5 minute later I got a phone call from an unknown number, "Yes you just delivered our pizza, and we were wondering if you wanted to come over and have a beer after you get off." I totally froze for a second then stuttered out "Um, I have to work late and I have class in the morning. Sorry." Ya, I punked out bad. The worst part is all the evidence was pointing to what would have been my first, and only threesome to date. Forever regret. 19. From GreenEggsAndBacon: I worked as a cable installer for 5 years. People always asked (or joked) about how often I'd get laid to give someone free HBO or something (sadly it doesn't work like that since cable boxes decode those stuff and they're addressed by the headend). Anyway, one day I'm at this apartment install. Call the # on the workorder, no answer. So, this is a 16-plex apartment...someone else lets me in. Go stand in front of the apartment door, call again. I hear the cellphone ringing inside the apartment and someone moaning. So I do my best cop imitation knock (with the side of your fist while saying "Cable Company" very loud) and this girl answers the door, skirt around her feet; bra and shirt off. I'm like holy f*ck, I interrupted this smoking hot chick getting railed. But, she was alone. And she was extremly hung over. So I'm like; OK don't look at her tits, don't look at her tits, and then I notice my eyes keep drifting to her tits. She laughs. We get the TV hooked up in the living room, and I ask her where she wants the cablemodem. "Oh in my room"... OK, so she leads me to her room. I'm looking around, cable jack is right in the corner of the room where the bed is. Now, I'm in my grubby clothes, so I tell her "listen, I don't want to climb on your bed in these clothes if I give you this wire can you climb over there and connect it". She said "sure" so I hand it to her, and she gets on her hands and knees, a*s and p**sy right in my face, and climbs back there to connect it. I see this, by far the best looking pussy I've ever seen, and reflexes take over, next thing I know I've got a bulge down there. She turns around, and sees, but doesn't say anything. So I sit down at her computer to get it configured. She asks me "can you show me how to start the internet". I'm like, uh... OK. I tell her, have a seat on the edge of your bed and I'll show you. Instead, she strattles my lap and puts my dick right up against her naked pussy, and moans. Dumbest thing I've ever said is "sure there isn't something else I can show you instead?" like a f*cking cheap porn movie. She laughs, I laugh, and then she said point blank, I want to f*ck you. I whipped out a condom from my toolbelt, and I f*cked her for at least an hour. She insisted that I c*m on her face and hair, which I obliged, and then she noticed the time was 10:00. So I'm finishing up hooking up the last TV in the other room, and someone else comes home. Some dude, and he's like "hey cable dude" and I gave him a nod, she's cleaning her face...and she comes out and says "hey honey." Turns out it was her boyfriend! Dude tipped me a 20 since "I was cool" right after I got done f*cking and blowing it on his girlfriend. Oh, and that was the ONLY time I ever got laid on my route. TL;DR: I f*cked a chick while working for the cable company, came on her face, and as she was washing my c*m off, her boyfriend showed up, who tipped me a twenty for being "cool" (he didn't know I had pounded her for an hour). 20. From condo1r: I worked as a character in Disneyland. I was one of Jack Sparrows henchmen (host) one day and this attractive girl that was in her twenties kept coming to see Jack. After work I got dressed and headed to the parking lot, which you can get to by taking the guest shuttle to the main parking lot, I sit down and the same girl sits across from me. She recognizes me and we talk for a bit. She asks me if I could walk her to her car. Once at the car got a nice backseat fun for the effort. TL;DR: Worked at Disney...banged a guest.