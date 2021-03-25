20 people share stories of a major cover-up that backfired.

The general public will never know about the greatest cover-ups of all time, because well, that's the definition of a great cover-up.

However, there are plenty of giant cover-ups by corporations, governments, and individuals alike, that have majorly backfired. These can range from a full-on public health crisis, to a personal scandal, and the ways these cover-ups backfire can be terrifying, depressing, alarming, and sometimes even funny.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the biggest cover-ups that backfired, and it's truly wild to look back on them.

Ex-UC Davis chancellor Linda Katehi paid $175k to have the 2011 pepper spray incident removed from Google search results for the university, which brought the incident back into the public eye and was one of the scandals that eventually led to her resignation.

2. From Matduka:

The Soviet Union trying to say that Chernobyl wasn't as big a deal as it actually was.

3. From L3n777: