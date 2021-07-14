Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share stories of the moment they were sure they were going to die.

20 people share stories of the moment they were sure they were going to die.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 14, 2021 | 6:00 PM
ADVERTISING

If you've ever had a sudden near-death experience, then you already know how quickly it can happen. One minute you're doing business as usual, and the next you're forced to manage your lightning-speed heart rate while trying to mitigate the danger.

All this is to say, near-death experiences come at you as fast as life itself, and it can be eye-opening and disorienting to start recounting how many miracles you've lived through.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the moments that made them think "Oh, I'm definitely dead" and how they got to the other side.

1. From Comfortable-Pie8349:

I was at the end of a 2-hour journey about 10 mins from home, pretty rural and I was probably complacent because I took that road every day. I took a bend at 40MPH (legal limit was 60MPH so wasn’t breaking any speeding rules) which I’ve done many times before, probably faster which looking back was really reckless.

I didn’t see until it was too late that a car had spun out on the other side of the corner and another car had pulled up to help. I slammed on but I wasn’t going to stop in time before hitting the cars pulled up/crashed. I was hurtling straight towards the other cars and people who stood in the road from the other crash. It was like time slowed down and I was at a cross roads; in my mind, I had three choices.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content