Losing a close friendship can be more painful than a breakup. When romantic relationships end, it's endlessly painful, but we're always prepared for the possibility it will not last.Friendships, however, are often assumed to last forever - particularly the close ones, so when there's a betrayal or someone reveals their true and unflattering colors, it can be absolutely heartbreaking.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared stories of finding out their best friends weren't the best at all.1. From katkre8s: When I opened a drawer in her house and recognized my jewelry, trinkets. I looked at it all, took back my mother's ring, and left. Three years this person stole from me. I was her only friend. I'll never understand it. 2. From DannielleCaulder: When I realized that there is not necessarily a correlation between oldest friend and best friend. 3. From DoctorJony5: My whole friend group. They never really talked to me, unless they needed something like homework and etc. Took a while to realise, too long even, but, as much as it hurts, it was unfortunately the best option I had at the time. 4. From sea-venom: When I realized how ashamed she made me feel about myself. Looking back, I think she projected her insecurities on to me because it is what her family did to her. When I decided to be more open about who I was and what I believed in she ghosted me. 5. From SamPamTYM: When I asked her to be my maid of honor, and she left the care package I made for her when she was sick in the hospital a few weeks back on my doorstep in a box and stopped returning my texts and calls. She reached out a couple years later, and I asked why she ended the friendship the way she did, and her response was she was just being a dick. We're still not friends. 6. From gundy92: When I received screenshots of a post in a social media group bashing me and saying truly horrible things. The person who sent them was a random stranger who said they looked on my then best friend's social media account and figured the post and comments had to be about me since she called me her best friend on a lot of posts. She said that she thought I should know what she was saying about me because they were so bad and if they weren't actually about me then she was sorry for sending them. I thanked her and promised to keep her anonymity so the girl wouldn't get kicked out of the group. Then I sent screenshots to my "friend" and said "this friendship is over." 7. From EloquentSphincter: When he spent 15 minutes pressuring me to take shots after I was diagnosed with liver disease. 8. From reddit_intelligence: I had this really close friend growing up. When we got to highschool he started ignoring me. It started from small things. Like not inviting me when the boys would go out and chill. Then towards the end of highschool I started going through some real sh*t. Instead of being like a friend and talking to me about it, he totally distanced himself from me, even heard about how he would talk shit behind my back. Will never know what happened. 9. From user1444: My birthday was coming up and I had nobody else. It was a really low point in my life, like it was bad. She knew how bad I was doing, I asked her to hang out on my birthday. She promised that on my birthday she'd be there for me. Gonna come over with some beers and watch movies all day so won't be alone. Good times. I message her a couple days before, yup we're on! I message her the day before to ask what time she's coming past and she says whenever I want. On my birthday I message her and ask if she can come over now. "No. I'm going to the races today." Like, Jesus Christ...not only are you blowing me off so coldly, but you're putting it in a way like "I could invite you to come too, but I won't." I doubt there even were races, or she ever intended to be there for me. It hurt so bad, like a physical gut punch even though I half expected it. She would constantly do things like this, specifically intended to hurt me. It's why I kept asking her leading up to the day if she really was gonna come through. Once she told me she was moving across the country (it was really a vacation for a few days), just so she could set up the situation where she is supposed to come past and say goodbye in person, but doesn't; to hurt me like that. After the birthday thing though, I was lonely but not lonely enough to continue to be f*cked with like that constantly. In retrospect, I honestly think she maybe actually wanted me to kill myself; so she could play the victim, or whatever reason she had to hate me so much. Actually I doubt she hated me. I don't think she felt anything at all for me either way, just emotionless, f*cking with people for entertainment. 10. From NonsenseText: When she starting cancelling plans for silly reasons, not replying to my messages. However, whenever we hung out she was always on her phone. 11. From Boomshicleafaunda: When they ghosted me as best man in my wedding. They've never reached out since. I found a new best friend that day. 12. From mom2caj: When she had an affair with my dad, causing my parents to divorce after 30+ years. Now they're married and he has nothing to do with us (my sister and his 6 grandsons). Edit: Full Story My parents were married for 32 years, they of course had their ups and downs. My mother suffered a massive stroke about 18 years ago and has been diabetic over 20 years; so she is disabled. My dad has expressed his frustrations about my mother to me before. Well, about 6 years ago, there was a scalloping trip planned in August with one group of friends (my parents and myself included). My dad asked me to stay home this weekend to take care of my mom, and naturally I did. (I've done this many times). Once the trip had ended on Sunday, he didn't come home with the rest of the group. We were concerned. Monday mid-morning he had shown up back at home. He called me at work and asked me to come over as he had news to share. I met my sister at our parents house. My dad informed me that he indeed did bring "someone" along with him on this trip. He expressed that he loved our mother and would always take care of her, but that he wanted to separate. I specifically asked if it was someone we knew, he wouldn't answer. Later that evening, he asked me to meet him alone. I went. He told me that I did know this person, but he didn't want me to say anything (social media, etc.) because she is already going through enough (her son was diagnosed and dying of cancer). He then told me that it was K, one of my best friends. I was shocked! This harlot knew all of us. She was just at my children's birthday party a month prior. She has heard me and let me cry about my mother's condition. Out of concern for K's son, I did not put her on blast to the internet. My dad left the house saying he would leave it to my mother and still pay the mortgage and utilities. After a few months, he would go back on his word. In December of that year, he forced my mother from their home, putting her in an apartment. She was only allowed to take her clothing and what she could fit on a trailer. The next day, he changed the locks on the house; then moved the mistress into the home. I told him that I would never accept this relationship with K and that I was disgusted by him and her. Once my dad moved the mistress into the home, I went to Facebook (we have a large amount of mutual friends) and aired out the laundry. The following year, I helped my mother get a divorce attorney and she filed for divorce. Then six months after the divorce was finalized, my dad and his mistress K married on the Florida coast. Between my sister and I, we have 6 sons (two for me, four for her). He no longer requests to see us, contacts us, zero communication. BUT we are okay. My sister still craves to have a relationship, but she is waiting for him to make the move. As for me, I do not lose any sleep for the narcissistic, vain, alcoholic that I once called dad. I take care of my mother now, she moved in with me about a year after being forced from her home. Her health has declined greatly since this event happened, but she is a strong woman who gets to enjoy her days with her children and grandchildren. 13. From MisterHet: When they tried their absolute best to get my girlfriend to break up with me. 14. From JoesJourney: When he tried to date my sister...we were freshmen in college and she was still in middle school. Plus I knew he was verbally abusive so I said hell to the f*ck no. Told him to forget about me and my family. I even called his mother to let her know what her pervy a*s son was up to. I nuked that bridge. 15. From EncephalopathyNow: When he blacked out and tried to murder me in my sleep. Then 5 years later when I forgave him, he attacked and robbed me in front of my house after giving me a ride home. Fool me once... EDIT: He was very drunk and smoked an absurd amount of weed and blacked out. History of violence. Put me in a chokehold while I was asleep. Talking about how easily he could kill me and that he was going to for fun. It wasn't an easy spot to get out of. Best friend I've ever had in my life. We were extremely close for the vast majority of our lives. Theres nothing wrong with trying to be a forgiving person towards someone you love. It took years of him begging for forgiveness for me to give him another chance and things went really well for about a year until there was another incident. But I'm never speaking to him again now. I still wish for the best for him as he's the best friend I've ever had but I won't ever give him another chance. 16. From PepsiMoondog: When I realized that I was a worse person when I was around him. He was very good at convincing you to do really shitty things and I let it go way too far before I realized that. Luckily I did eventually and completely cut him out of my life. 17. From UninspiredWriter: I was the one who maintained contact for years. She contacted me only when she needed something from me (money, lift, emotional support, etc) and for the drama with her boyfriends (and she loves drama!). I stopped talking to her for 4 years when she suddenly email me explaining she was forced to dropped our friendship because of her boyfriend jealousy, it’s not her fault yaddi yadda and she wanted to talk to me again. Same old story. I deleted her email and moved on with my life. 18. From Xeeroy: I stopped doing drugs. Makes you begin to see the company you keep in a fresh light. 19. From pint-sized-monster: When she started trying to make me stop talking to all of my other friends because she didn't have any other friends and thought I had to be isolated too. 20. From Maiyku: One day after 13 years of friendship he just blocked me everywhere and refused to tell me why. Then he began to indirectly insult me in online groups we both were in (didn't say my name, but it was obvious he meant me). I honestly should have broken that friendship off long ago. He used to really bully me back in school. After school things got better though and I thought he changed. To this day I have no idea what happened there. If there was just a misunderstanding or I did something wrong I didn't realize. Doesn't matter since after it he showed his true colors.