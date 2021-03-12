20 people share stories about that person they think about who they hope remembers them.

There are some people we lose track of who leave an impression on us forever.
In some cases the person on our mind is an old friend from years back, or a romantic interest, but some of the most memorable people can be strangers and brief acquaintances who left a strong mark.
I could list a few former loves and a ton of friends I've drifted with but the biggest one is probably the NICU nurse who was there for a whole day with my son before he passed.
She was so kind to us - me, my husband and my son. When there was nothing left they could do for him and we took him off of all the support he was on and he passed she gave us time alone but when we were ready to go I saw she had been crying too. She hugged me and told me that I was a good mom.