20 people share stories of real life ‘glitches in the Matrix.'

Few feelings are more bizarre than when you're going about your day and you experience what can only be considered a glitch in reality. While there are often plenty of logical explanations outside of our scope, these glitch moments can leave us wondering about what's possible.
A "glitch" can take the shape of a prophetic dream, an inexplicable sense of deja vu, a time jump, or a stranger who knows more about us than possible at a glance, there are many different experiences that fall under the umbrella of a "glitch" in the Matrix, and since it's all subjective, some sound more mystical while others sound more coincidental.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the "glitches" they've experienced in their lives, and it's wild.
My brother got shot in the stomach and the bullet bounced off and fell on the ground. Apparently it had traveled a long distance and lost a lot of velocity. It left a welt, but that was it.