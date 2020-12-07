There are situations where secondhand embarrassment is so intense, it feels worse than if it happened to you.While being able to watch a humiliating moment play out in all its painstaking awkwardness can be funny, empathy and discomfort sometimes overcome the comedy to create enormous cringe.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared stories of secondhand embarrassment that was so strong it still makes them blush.1. From snekfer2: Had an interviewer come into our office for an important role, and she warned us that morning that she had been sprayed by a skunk the previous week so she might "have a teensy bit of the odour lingering." Well we got in the interview room with her and it wasn't "teensy." We were wincing, coughing, and she looks mortified saying "oh, oh god, it's really that bad? I've taken 100 showers, oh no." Super awkward interview. 2. From TieYourTubesIdiot: This one girl in my class was giving a presentation on the ingenue (spelling?) in musical theater and she clearly hadn’t prepared sufficiently. She spent the whole 15 minutes talking about how, in real life, she was an ingenue, and she divulged way too much personal information- the guy she was into, that one of the girls (in the class!!!) made a pass at her (which I don’t believe was actually true), the fella she fell in love with on her year abroad whom she cheated on and abandoned in Bulgaria (not the country they were both studying in) to fly home without saying a word. The whole presentation was a train wreck and we were all red-faced watching her, but the worst was that after class, our lecturer told us that we could follow her back to her office to get our feedback individually. This girl audibly said (to the girl she claimed made a move on her, no less) that she didn’t think she was going to go get the feedback, and our lecturer said “I really think you should”. She assigned her a book to read called “co-dependency” and she encouraged her to seek counseling. It was a wild ride. 3. From BunnyBunny13: Embarrassment/anger: I invited a (now former) friend and her husband to our wedding. Day of, her husband "can't make it" but because she still has the +1, she brings her cousin who shows up in denim overalls. Fine, whatever. THEN, during the reception, friend decides she wants to sing me and my new husband a song, so she grabs the mic to surprise us and breaks out in "Respect" by Aretha Franklin. Problem is, my husband had stepped out of the ballroom so it was just me standing there while she screamed the song in my face for 4 minutes. Dead silence following the performance. I'm still salty and cringy. 4. From doublestitch: You know how there can be that one house in a neighborhood where people joke about mowing the lawn while the owner is away. One of the neighbors actually did that to us while I was eight years old. Mom and Dad had bought the place when I started kindergarten and then split up a year and a half later. The place was presentable as long as Dad lived there but Mom quickly let the yard go to crap. Dad had accepted a job offer in another state with an agreement within the family that Mom would sell the house and then she and I would follow. Mom put the place on the market, immediately let the curb value slide, only got low-ball offers (surprise surprise), and dragged this out. Eventually she canceled the house listing while she was "waiting for the market to improve." Actually she was bleeding Dad for upkeep money and pocketing as much as possible in account that was solely in her name. But that was something I didn't understand until later. What I did know as a little kid was our yard looked embarrassing. The only thing I was allowed to do about it was pull weeds, so I got out a bucket every week and pulled as many weeds from the yard as I could. Without permission I also got out a utility broom and swept the leaves off the driveway. Mom tolerated that when she saw the results. Wasn't allowed to trim our overgrown hedges, didn't know how to fertilize the plants. Mom tried to teach me to use the lawn mower but it was a cheap gasoline mower with a pull string and I wasn't strong enough to start it. One afternoon Mom and I returned home and our overgrown lawn had been mowed by an unknown neighbor. When I said something to her she just replied Well isn't that nice of them? and sashayed to the door. I stared at it, feeling the insult, and blushed deep red. But there was nothing I could do. 5. From mylosc: I'm a zookeeper, and my mother was one too. She once told me a story about how she stunk so bad after work that a restaurant kicked her out! I definitely felt embarrassed because I know I've offended people's noses after work too (several prospective boyfriends have let me know....), even after a shower...or even the next day. It's not easy when you work with otters and sea lions all day. 🤢 🤢 6. From Calendar-Careless: My best friend asking a woman “when she was due”. She gave birth the month before. 7. From Puddnhead_Wilson: Every spring in the town where I went to college, there's a bike race downtown that takes place at twilight into night. It's a huge event, and my freshman year my dad came up to watch with me, and then stayed to help me move some stuff out of my dorm the next morning. I went down to the lobby to let him in around 9 on Sunday morning, and we were waiting for an elevator. First one that opens up is coming up from the basement where the vending machines are, and the only person inside is a classmate of mine. She didn't live in my dorm, and neither did her boyfriend. Her hair was messy, she still had makeup on, she was wearing a boy's Ed Hardy t-shirt and gym shorts, and holding two bottles of Powerade. I knew what was going on, all y'all reading this know what was going on, and she knew I knew what was going on. We made eye contact in an unspoken agreement not to acknowledge each other or ever speak of it. My dad, however, did not recognize what was going on, and just realizes that this poor girl looks tired. Ever the conversationalist, my dad goes, "Long night at the races, huh?" I've never been more mortified. 8. From TheDarkKnight1035: A girl at work was talking about how her and her girlfriend (so, lesbians) went out over the weekend. Not explicitly mentioning same sex anything, just what they did. Another female coworker of ours literally goes, "I've never been with a girl, but I let my one friend go down on me once." Dead silence... I wanted to die... 9. From TheLostViking98: I work retail and I got called a pervert for being in the girls underwear isle by some crazy lady....while I was on the clock and in full uniform. She went tomato red and looked like she wanted to vanish into thin air when I turned around and she saw the name tag on my chest and the company patch on my arm. No apology or anything she just said "Oh..... oh." And walked away. Random crazy lady I hope you learned not to call random people perverts in stores. And if not I hope someone calls you a pervert in a store one day. 10. From coloradifornian: My boss accidentally kissed her work friend’s dad on the lips in front of his wife and daughter and I low-key witnessed this unfold over my cubicle wall. The work friend had her parents visiting from Europe and was giving them a tour of our office. My boss was trying to do the European cheek-kiss greeting when meeting the dad, but leaned in to the same side by mistake and got his mouth. It was awkward as hell, so I pretended I didn’t notice to save my boss from further embarrassment. 11. From kevnmartin: I worked for an engineering and land surveying company. My aunt was the office manager. We were supposed to go to a company wide 401k meeting. One of our summer hires (seasonal work) did not want to attend. I can understand why someone who is only working there for 3 -6 months would not want to go. My aunt proceeded to ream this guy out for 20 minutes, ending with "You just don't give a sh*t about this company!" I wanted to crawl under a desk. 12. From thiswasyouridea: I was out walking my cat at night and sat down on one of the steps in my complex. My other neighbor comes out for a smoke. I smile and say hi. He lives in a building on top of a small hill. He asks who's that next to me and I say "my cat." But he didn't hear me. I kept saying it was my cat. She must have been in a shadow. He started walking closer to hear me better and he fell, rolled down the hill and his pants fell off. I pretended like it happens every day. 13. From ElectifyingJabroni: I was watching my buddy talk to his crush, he got a little “excited” during their flirtatious conversation and when she was leaving and went to hug him goodbye he declined bc he didn’t want to poke her with his wood. She was hurt and confused while he was pained. I loved every second. 14. From IPJBrennan: Presentation in college. This group are up and so far so good, everything see to be going as planned. Up steps the next person to speak. They're a little nervous and they're reading from flashcards but they're getting through it. They have a lot of interesting stuff to say. Next thing, lecturer calls for time up and the poor person looks MORTIFIED. Clearly talked for far too long and wasn't aware of time. Person who was last to speak is just giving her absolute daggers as they walk back to their seats. Never had second hand embarrassment that before or since. 15. From DiligentShopping: Boy done a sh*t in a swimming pool. He had to changes schools because he was getting bullied. 16. From 66sealane77: I accidentally asked a customer if he wanted a bag even tho he just told me no and we laughed it off and then he was like “haha do you want to date” and I just froze up bc I was so embarrassed for him bc of how awkward it was and just gave him his stuff and told him to have a good day. It was just unbelievably uncomfortable. 17. From gwenrole: My great-grandfather was actually sentenced to 1 hour in the pillory back in the day for adultery, which I never realized until reading my Grandfather's journal after his death. I didn't know it was still in use in some parts of America (Delaware) into the 1900s! I didn't think it was that bad of a punishment (compared to jail) though when I first heard of it, since I had learned that rock-throwing and anything dangerous was really rare and they'd just throw gross stuff at you...but I asked my dad about it, and apparently the gross stuff was REALLY gross...I guess they'd gotten it down to a science how to cause maximum disgust, by the 1900s... When I heard how foul it really was I felt embarrassed for the poor guy! 18. From pathnotplan: A teacher at my school was in a rope pulling contest as part of a fun school activity. It was teachers vs students, performed in front of the rest of the school. Said teacher was extremely strong and essentially won for the teachers despite competing against a lot of male student athletes. But he wasn’t super well-liked, so when all the teachers were giving celebratory high fives, he was left hanging. 19. From Jeremiah_Repper: Kid I knew in high school was a total Sonic kid. Had a hat shaped like Amy's hairstyle that he'd wear and everything. One day he was a giving a presentation in History class and was rushing through it. Teacher told him to relax and slow down. Without skipping a beat he says, "Sorry, I like to go fast.... if you know what I mean." and winks. Total dead silence as the teacher responded, "I don't want to know, thanks." 20. From staffsargent: I was in a Home Depot, and they had a huge display of aluminum ladders set up near the entrance. I was checking out when someone coming in bumped one of the ladders and destabilized it. The person behind him tried to lunge and catch the ladder before it fell, but he was too late. It fell and landed square on an old lady's face as she looked up. Her husband tried to beat up the guy who tried to catch the ladder while he unsuccessfully tried to explain that he wasn't the one who knocked it over.