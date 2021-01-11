20 people share stories of successfully exposing a liar.

There are few feelings more satisfying than catching someone in a lie and exposing them. Routine liars are often good at covering their tracks at first, but once you catch onto their game, it gets easier to remove the mask.
Many liars are so committed to their story they will double down until you force their hand with receipts or witnesses, which makes the moment of truth even more rewarding.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared stories of triumphantly calling someone out for lying.
1. From 03throwaway03:
At my job recently. A woman claimed I had promised her something for free, when in fact all I did was offer her a significant discount. She came in demanding it for free, and I refused. She said she had a recording of me saying it was free. I don't know what her end game was, but on the off chance I had f**ked up what I said badly enough, I would honor it. I asked her to play me the recording. She refused, because 'I was being difficult'. She actually had the balls to ask for my boss's number, and my boss's boss's number so she could complain about me not honoring a product for free (valued at around $400) and thought they would actually side with her.