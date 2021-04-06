20 people share stories of taking pleasure in watching a personal enemy's downfall.

There are few feelings better than watching one of your enemies fall to their demise. While sure, it's not emotionally healthy to take joy in the pain of others, it's also deeply human to occasionally catch a case of schadenfreude.
If you've been harmed by someone, or even find them deeply annoying, then watching them struggle can bring out a deep-seeded somewhat sinister satisfaction. Even if you'd like to banish these feelings into the depths, you can't do that if you deny they exist.
When my former backstabbing manager's job popped up in Linkedin's jobs suggested for you section. She was let go shortly after I quit due to her borderline abuse and toxic behaviour. Evidently, my formal complaint and resignation was the straw that broke the camel's back.
A family friend who used to bully me incessantly. She went to jail because she tried to rob someone and a pregnant lady got shot. As soon as she got out, she went right back in for attempted murder. Bye b**ch.